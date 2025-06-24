After making bank off the back-to-back blockbuster successes of the Black Panther films, writer-director Ryan Coogler remains unfazed and uncompromising in adhering to his tradition of developing projects around Black history and culture.

Stepping away from the Afrofuturism of Wakanda, Coogler dips his toes into the warm waters of Mississippi, blending horror and musical elements into a period film set in Jim Crow-era America and proves, once again, why he is the most bankable Black director in Hollywood.

Set in 1932, war veterans-turned-gangsters Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) return to Mississippi, seeking to open a new juke joint exclusively for the Black community in the town of Clarksdale.

To put a crew for the establishment together, the twins rope in their guitarist cousin Samuel (Miles Caton), pianist and harmonicist Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo), Chinese shopkeepers Bo (Thomas Pang) and Grace Chow (Li Jun Li), Smoke’s wife Annie (Wunmi Mosaku) and bouncer Cornbread (Omar Miller).

At the time of their return, Stack’s old flame Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) is in town following the funeral of her mother, who took care of the three when they were children.

After securing a sawmill as the venue from a Ku Klux Klan member, the first night of Smoke and Stack’s music and drink establishment goes seemingly well, with Sammie’s guitar skills piercing the veil of time.

Apparitions from the past, of African tribesmen playing tribal instruments and dancing, to visions of the future, of Black break dancers and musicians on turntables and electric guitars, begin to overlap with the crowd in the sawmill.

Sammie’s music not only enchants those within with soothsaying blues tunes and his deep baritone singing, but it also becomes a beacon, a signal that calls out to the mysterious Remmick (Jack O’Connell) outside, prompting him to ask for an invitation to enter the juke joint.