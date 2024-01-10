COFFEE is a drink that has quickly become essential to our daily routine. Whether you are a latte person or a home brewer, you would agree that the smell of freshly brewed coffee instantaneously makes the day luxuriously better.

Popularised by the Arabian Peninsula, the coffee bean legend traces its roots back to an Ethiopian goat herd and his goats. Many versions have been told about this legend. Regardless of its veracity, ancient coffee can be said to originate from Ethiopia, where it was served with spices and herbs.

Due to spice, commercial trade and colonisation, this magic bean travelled outside of Africa and seeded itself into many cultures, becoming a beloved beverage to share with a friend.

To commemorate International Coffee Day today, here is a list of coffee plantations to enrich your travel bucket list for the avid java lover.

Ethiopian plantations

As the origin place of the coffee lore, it is only right to start with Ethiopia. The birthplace of Arabica coffee, you can revel in its coffee plantations that still maintain the traditional cultivation methods by picking coffee cherries and drying them out in the sun.

One way to truly immerse yourself is to pick a trusted coffee tour package with a guide, so you can understand the process it takes to produce the beans laden with rich, fruity flavours.

The coffee trail in Ethiopia is quite diverse, from the Coffee Research Centre in Jimma Melko to coffee plantations at Yirgachfe, you are in for an educational journey with a scenic view.

Colombian plantations

Colombian coffee is known for its high quality, which is accentuated with its less acidic and caramel finish.

This beautiful coffee is grown in the Paisa Region, commonly known as the Colombian coffee grower axis, and it is native to stunning landscapes worth visiting.

Known as the Coffee Triangle, Risaralda, Quindos and Caldas are three Colombian departments where you can immerse yourself in the rich coffee culture that the South American gem prides itself on.

Earning its Unesco World Heritage site status, the Colombian coffee plantations offer a blend of vibrant green fields, cascading waterfalls and snow-capped mountains that is ideal for a complete vacation.