COFFEE is a drink that has quickly become essential to our daily routine. Whether you are a latte person or a home brewer, you would agree that the smell of freshly brewed coffee instantaneously makes the day luxuriously better.
Popularised by the Arabian Peninsula, the coffee bean legend traces its roots back to an Ethiopian goat herd and his goats. Many versions have been told about this legend. Regardless of its veracity, ancient coffee can be said to originate from Ethiopia, where it was served with spices and herbs.
Due to spice, commercial trade and colonisation, this magic bean travelled outside of Africa and seeded itself into many cultures, becoming a beloved beverage to share with a friend.
To commemorate International Coffee Day today, here is a list of coffee plantations to enrich your travel bucket list for the avid java lover.
Ethiopian plantations
As the origin place of the coffee lore, it is only right to start with Ethiopia. The birthplace of Arabica coffee, you can revel in its coffee plantations that still maintain the traditional cultivation methods by picking coffee cherries and drying them out in the sun.
One way to truly immerse yourself is to pick a trusted coffee tour package with a guide, so you can understand the process it takes to produce the beans laden with rich, fruity flavours.
The coffee trail in Ethiopia is quite diverse, from the Coffee Research Centre in Jimma Melko to coffee plantations at Yirgachfe, you are in for an educational journey with a scenic view.
Colombian plantations
Colombian coffee is known for its high quality, which is accentuated with its less acidic and caramel finish.
This beautiful coffee is grown in the Paisa Region, commonly known as the Colombian coffee grower axis, and it is native to stunning landscapes worth visiting.
Known as the Coffee Triangle, Risaralda, Quindos and Caldas are three Colombian departments where you can immerse yourself in the rich coffee culture that the South American gem prides itself on.
Earning its Unesco World Heritage site status, the Colombian coffee plantations offer a blend of vibrant green fields, cascading waterfalls and snow-capped mountains that is ideal for a complete vacation.
Costa Rican plantations
Coffee is not just a morning beverage for Costa Ricans, it is integral to its history and identity. As one of its key exports, coffee beans impact its socio-economic system greatly.
Nestled within lush rainforests, plantations in Costa Rica are not only a tropical paradise but they are also a fair trade that is sustainable as it practises organic farming and fair labour practices. Its high-quality coffee is reflective of Costa Rican’s passion for coffee farming that makes a trip to Costa Rica’s coffee trail enriching for the mind and soul.
The Costa Rican coffee plantations experience also includes exploring wildlife, such as birds and insects, that seeks sanctuary in these biodiverse havens.
Vietnamese plantations
Coffee came to Vietnam in the 1800s and throughout the French Colonial period, Arabica beans were grown on many French-owned plantations.
From being an insignificant coffee producer in 1990, responsible for only 1% of the world coffee trade, the country is now the second biggest coffee exporter in the world.
Coffee production in Vietnam is mostly in the Central Highlands within the Lam Dong province. Its rich volcanic mountain soil and high altitude contribute to the slow development of coffee cherry and its robust flavour.
The coffee escapades do not stop at the mountains as Java lovers can explore the vibrant streets of Hanoi and witness the traditional coffee brewing method using a phin filter.
Indonesian plantations
Home to the popular Sumatran and Java coffee, coffee in Indonesia are beyond just its culture as it also the livelihood of its people.
Its stunning volcanoes, padded with luscious green fields of coffee shrubs with terraced hillsides lined around them are a treat to the eyes. The coffee adventure in Indonesia is made more meaningful and wholesome as it allows you to mingle with the locals and learn about their culture.
However, what sets Indonesia apart from other destinations in this list is its production of Luwak coffee, which are made from beans partially digested and excreted by the Asian palm civet. Obviously, the outer layer of the beans is removed before processing and roasting. The Luwak coffee flavours are complex, with little to no hint of bitterness and is intensely aromatic.
Indian plantations
Famously known for its masala chai (spiced tea), India also has a rich coffee culture as it is the sixth largest coffee producer, just behind Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia and Honduras (in that order).
Grown mostly in the misty hills of the Western Ghats, a mountain range that spans the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Indian coffee hills’ lush greenery and refreshing air cleanse the lungs and soul. India’s coffee empire also expands to the dense hills of the Eastern Ghat (Andra Pradesh and Orissa) and the North Eastern states.
From Robusta to Arabica beans, the coffee plantations in India are often inter-cropped with spices and fruit crops, giving it its distinct, bold flavours. So, if in India, do try its full–bodied filter coffee.
Coffee is celebrated in every culture as its nature transcends beyond being just a beverage – it is a conversation starter, source of inspiration and perhaps, the next adventure in your travel list.
Bon voyage!