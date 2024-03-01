Soaring above Petaling Jaya's skylines

NESTLED on the 35th floor of Pinnacle PJ, a Japanese restobar culinary haven that artfully intertwines gastronomy and entertainment invites patrons to embark on a sensory journey like no other.

The grand unveiling on Dec 15 marked the auspicious debut of this elevated gem, boasting a breathtaking panoramic 180-degree vista that unfolds the stunning landscapes of Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

The inauguration ceremony was a spectacle, a vibrant display of celebratory energy featuring a mesmerising lion dance that served as a prelude to the culinary heights awaiting exploration.

Adding to its accolades, the establishment secured a distinguished spot in the Malaysian Book of Records as “The Highest Altitude Rooftop Japanese Restobar in Malaysia”, underscoring its unique status and capturing the public’s attention.

Beyond the mesmerising views, this restobar offers an exclusive Japanese afternoon tea experience, a testament to its commitment to providing unparalleled delights.

Japanese chefs meticulously craft artisanal sets featuring a delectable array of treats such as matcha cream puffs, taiyaki and daifuku mochi, creating delightful memories with every bite and elevating the tea experience to new heights.

The modern Japanese oasis provided a refined ambience for media guests to immerse themselves in a carefully curated selection of signature dishes.

Culinary ingenuity took centre stage, showcasing offerings like mala maki, nasi lemak maki and salted egg tempura, a harmonious fusion of traditional and contemporary Japanese flavours designed to captivate even the most discerning palates.

As daylight fades, this restobar undergoes a magical transformation into a symphonic sanctuary of entertainment. Live bands grace the stage, enchanting patrons with diverse musical genres from Monday to Saturday, starting at 8.30pm.

Fridays and Saturdays, a live DJ elevates the atmosphere, inviting guests to dance away their stresses. Themed nights add variety to the week, from Happy Beer Day on Monday to Roppongi Yakitori night on Sunday, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience.

This restobar aspires to be a beacon in Petaling Jaya’s skyline, dedicated to providing a unique fusion of gastronomy and entertainment.

It promises to be a shared sanctuary for leisure, where patrons can relish the heights of culinary and entertainment experiences in the heart of the city.

With an unwavering commitment to offering an unforgettable journey, Roppongi 35 beckons residents and visitors alike to savour the extraordinary in the bustling heart of Petaling Jaya.