$!Software and hardware update

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions feature 128GB storage space, with options for 512GB and 1TB. Available in four colours – blue, purple, starlight and space grey, the new 13-inch costs RM3,999, while the 11-inch version is RM2,999.

In addition to the existing 11-inch iPad Air, Apple has added a new 13-inch variant into the mix. It also receives the M2 chip upgrade from the M1 chip in its predecessor. The model is also cheaper and lighter compared to the iPad Pro.

AT the Let Loose event on May 7, Apple showcased its new iPads and the tech running these devices. The event also revealed the company’s slate of refreshed accessories and software. Here is a roundup of the new iPads and the chipset.

iPad Pro

Instead of having an M3 chip like everyone expected, Apple revealed that the updated iPad Pro will come with an even stronger M4 chip, which will render performances about four times faster than the M2 Pro. It will also provide the same performance as the M2 by using half the power. In other words, the battery will last longer.

Instead of just updating the insides, the iPad Pro will also come with a more vibrant Oled display called Tandem Oled, which uses two Oled panels layered on top of each other.

The new iPad Pro comes in silver and space black, with the 11-inch and 13-inch models costing RM5,299 and RM6,799 respectively.

M4 Chip

Unsurprisingly, Apple’s new M4 is stronger, faster and artificial intelligence (AI)-ready, and interestingly, the iPad Pro is the first Apple product that is deployed with the chip, even before the company’s Mac computers.

The chipset has a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The CPU is said to be 50% faster than the M2, and it is, according to Apple, “an outrageously powerful chip for AI”.

Speaking of AI, the M4’s neural engine is focused on machine learning and AI. Apple says the neural engine is capable of 38 trillion operations per second and it is 60 times faster than the first neural engine that debuted in the A11 chip.