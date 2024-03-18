FOR those holding their breath waiting for an announcement that Square Enix will release the two Final Fantasy 7 remakes on non-PlayStation consoles, there is bad news.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth will remain PlayStation exclusives, and this will probably extend to the third game in the remake trilogy when it eventually comes out.

This was confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment second-party and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives head Christian Svensson.

According to the PlayStation boss, Sony and Square agreed to make the remake trilogy of Final Fantasy 7 a console exclusive when development on the project began.

Svensson added that focusing on third-party content is “ingrained in (PlayStation’s) DNA to this day” and connects to “how we’ve worked together on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.”

“Final Fantasy has always been one of the primary franchise pillars on PlayStation consoles. (Square Enix is) one of the best in the business at pushing beyond their fans’ lofty expectations and showing off what can be done with PlayStation hardware,” he said.

On the Square Enix side, Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase told the media that the team behind the two remakes would have to change how the games were developed and their collective vision if the projects were built with other consoles in mind.

“Had (Rebirth) not been on a single platform, the world map would not be seamless, and game design may have had to regress significantly,” Kitase said.