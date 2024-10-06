Soothing sips

Your guide to alleviating sore throat woes with natural remedies

A sore throat can quickly put a damper on your day, making every swallow painful and leaving you feeling generally miserable. While over-the-counter medications can provide relief, many people prefer natural remedies for their simplicity and gentle approach. Here are a variety of home remedies that have stood the test of time for soothing sore throats, providing comfort and promoting healing. Salt water gargle One of the oldest and most effective home remedies for a sore throat is gargling with warm salt water. Mix a teaspoon of salt into a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds before spitting it out. The salt helps to reduce inflammation and loosen mucus, while the warmth provides soothing relief.

Honey and lemon The combination of honey and lemon is a classic remedy for sore throats. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can help coat the throat to reduce irritation, while lemon provides a boost of vitamin C and acidity to help break up mucus. Mix a teaspoon of honey with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice in warm water or herbal tea for a soothing drink. Herbal teas Herbal teas can provide relief for sore throats in several ways. Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relax sore muscles, while peppermint tea has a cooling effect that can numb the throat and reduce pain. Ginger tea is also beneficial, as ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help fight infection.

Steam inhalation Inhaling steam can help moisturise and soothe a dry, scratchy throat. Boil a pot of water and carefully lean over it with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam. Breathe deeply for five to 10 minutes, being careful not to get too close to the hot water to avoid burns. For added benefits, you can add a few drops of essential oils like tea tree oil to the water. Marshmallow root Marshmallow root has been used for centuries to treat sore throats and other respiratory issues. It contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that coats and soothes irritated tissues. You can make marshmallow root tea by steeping dried marshmallow root in hot water for 10–15 minutes, then straining and drinking the liquid.

Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties that can help kill bacteria and viruses in the throat. Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a cup of warm water and gargle with it several times a day. You can also add honey to improve the taste and add extra soothing properties. Licorice root Licorice root has been used in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory and demulcent properties, which can help soothe and coat a sore throat. You can make licorice root tea by steeping dried licorice root in hot water for 10–15 minutes, then straining and drinking the liquid to offer effective relief to a sore throat.