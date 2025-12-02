Skip endless swiping, find love through real-life interactions this Valentine’s Day

Carlos (centre) and his Take the Leap team. – PIC BY TAKE THE LEAP

WITH Valentine’s Day on Friday, those still searching for a date or even a life partner may be wondering where to start. While online dating apps are the go-to option, meeting someone in person can be a completely different experience. This is where speed dating comes in. Unlike the endless swiping of dating apps, speed dating offers an immediate, face-to-face connection. Participants meet several potential matches in a single event, engaging in short but meaningful conversations. At the end of the event, if both individuals express mutual interest, they are matched. To explore how speed dating is evolving in Malaysia, theSun attended three different events, each with its unique approach. Take the Leap Take the Leap founder and CEO Carlos Eduardo Fernandez is a dating coach from El Salvador, who believes “there is always someone out there for you”. Having hosted over 50 events, he understands people have different preferences and comfort levels when it comes to dating. To cater to this, Take the Leap organises themed events appealing to specific demographics, including Christians, bilingual English-Chinese speakers and even introverts. “Some people hesitate to pay for a dating event because they fear it might look desperate. But, speed dating has become more normalised. There is no shame in being single or in taking the initiative to meet new people,” Carlos explained.

The format is simple: women remain seated while men rotate tables every seven minutes. If both parties are interested, they scan a QR code and at the end of the event, they receive their matches. To ease nerves, Take the Leap incorporates icebreaker games, making the experience fun and engaging. John, a participant, shared his experience: “It was a fun new experience. Everyone was friendly, and I would definitely do it again to find a partner.” Carlos shared a heartwarming success story. “One participant met her husband at her very first event with us, it is moments such as these that remind me why I do this.” Looking ahead, Carlos believes the future of dating is becoming more intentional. “People are bolder now. They know what they want and speed dating helps them take that leap.”

Pertama Kali For many, traditional matchmaking remains an important part in finding a life partner, and Pertama Kali seeks to offer a modern yet culturally respectful alternative. Shameera Firdaus, Diyana Sabri and Shameela Firdaus co-founded Pertama Kali, a speed dating event catering primarily to the Muslim community. Shameera, who married before her cousins, noticed how difficult it was for them to find suitable partners. “We saw a gap and decided to create a safe, halal environment for people to meet,” she explained. A common misconception about their event is it may be frowned upon in conservative circles. “We believe we are not doing anything wrong. Our intentions are pure. We simply provide a space for meaningful connections to form,” Diyana said.

The process is straightforward: men rotate every five minutes and if interested, participants note their preferences on a scorecard. Matches are revealed three days later. Their first event went viral after a single Instagram post, proving there is a growing demand for such spaces in Malaysia. “Malaysians need to be more open and educated about safe, structured dating events such as ours,” Diyana added. Veronica, an attendee, found the event enjoyable but felt there was room for improvement. “The venue was nice, but the timing was too short. Without icebreakers, the conversations felt a bit awkward. Still, it was fun meeting people from different backgrounds,” she admitted.

LinkUp LinkUp founder Alice Tan never imagined she would move from IT development to hosting speed dating events. “After years of using dating apps such as Tinder and Tantan, I got tired of endless texting that led nowhere. I met scammers, people with hidden agendas and those who were not serious about relationships. Meeting in person is the fastest way to know if there is real chemistry,” she shared. Tan attended multiple speed dating events before launching LinkUp, gathering feedback to refine her approach. “One major issue I noticed was the lack of participant screening. Some attendees were just passing through Malaysia, looking for casual flings. That is not ideal for those genuinely seeking relationships.” To ensure compatibility, LinkUp tailors events by cultural background and age group. Tan also incorporates interactive games that subtly reveal participants’ personalities and relationship goals. “Psychologically, people naturally express themselves when prompted, so I design activities that encourage conversation without pressure.”