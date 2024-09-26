Spicing up convenience

NO stranger to Malaysians, the Maggi 2-Minute Noodles (M2MN) is a versatile companion that fits into our busy lives and a delicious reminder of cherished memories when we are away from home.

Did you know that M2MN is the main product manufactured at the Nestle Batu Tiga factory in Shah Alam?

For over 50 years, the factory has been a cornerstone of Nestle’s operations in the country, producing Maggi products that are made in Malaysia. M2MN was introduced as the first instant noodles product in Malaysia in 1971 with the curry and chicken flavours.

Each day, the factory produces more than 2.5 million packs of the M2MN.

M2MN are best served with a serving of protein such as eggs, chicken, tofu or seafood and two servings of vegetables to achieve a delicious, balanced meal.

Spice and curry

Stepping into the factory, the smell of curry spices immediately resonated with the familiar taste of the Maggi Kari (curry flavour).

Maggi Kari is uniquely Malaysian, made with a blend of 12 spices, slow cooked to attain the essential pecah minyak (oil breaking) stage for the best flavour. The spices are sourced from the country and around the world.

“Food is local. We, Malaysians, know our tastes,” said Maggi Malaysia and Singapore business executive officer Ivy Tan.

Maggi Kari can be enjoyed at home or on-the-go via its varied offerings, including Maggi 2-Minute Noodles Curry, Maggi Big Kari, Maggi Mug Kari, Maggi Syiok Kari Kaw, Maggi Hot Cup Kari and Maggi Kari cube.