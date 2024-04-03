Spider-Man moments

TOM Holland and Zendaya express their enduring fondness for Spider-Man, as revealed during a red carpet interview at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The English actor shared that he and Zendaya occasionally revisit their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming together. In these moments, they watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again.

Continuing, Holland emphasised his love for those films and the importance of cherishing those moments. He admitted to not watching them as frequently as he might want to, recognising their special nature. According to him, it is a luxury and a gift to sit down and “relive your youth.”

In July last year, the actor discussed the reasons behind his and Zendaya’s efforts to maintain privacy in their relationship during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast.

At that point, he conveyed that their relationship is something he refrains from discussing openly, emphasising his commitment to keeping it as private as possible.

Both Holland and Zendaya strongly believe that this approach is the healthiest way for them to navigate their journey as a couple.

Since their debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland and Zendaya have starred in two more solo Spider-Man films - Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

During a press conference with the Critics Choice Association in 2023, Holland conveyed a strong protective sentiment towards Spider-Man and discussed ongoing discussions about a potential fourth film.

However, he acknowledged the challenges of doing another instalment, stating that whether or not they can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing.