Sprinkling stardust on products

GONE are the days when models represented the face of a brand. Now, celebrities, actors, singers, athletes have become the faces of local and international brands.
Models were replaced as the “face”, because celebrities have far-reaching influence and impact on customers. Stars are selected for their positive personalities, popularity, talent and influences that appeal to a wider range of audiences.
Celebrity endorsements help to promote products by creating awareness of the product, raising brand profile and ultimately, bring in profit by attracting more customers. Here are the latest celebrity influencers and international brands that are ideal partners.
Charles Leclerc for Puma
Formula 1 star and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc became the global ambassador for the Puma brand recently. Born in Monte Carlo, Leclerc made his F1 debut in 2018.
“Puma is the perfect match to support me on my journey to consistently improve as an athlete by supplying me with its latest designs and via the support of Puma’s team and athletes,” said 27-year-old Leclerc.
Established in 1948, Puma designs, develops, sells and markets sports footwear, apparel and accessories.
According to Puma, Leclerc’s dynamic energy, drive for excellence and modern appeal make him the ideal partner to embody Puma’s commitment to pushing boundaries in sport and fashion.
The partnership aims to drive awareness for the brand, connecting with both motorsport and fashion and reinforcing Puma’s impact.
The collaboration highlights the brand’s ability to blend high-performance functionality with innovative designs, appealing to a wide audience that ranges from trackside fans to those who embrace streetstyle.
Byeon Wooseok for Prada
Actor Byeon Wooseok became the brand ambassador for Prada and appeared for Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Milan.
Byeon, 33, garnered popularity playing the leading role in the TV series Lovely Runner. The actor debuted as a fashion model and began his acting career in 2016 with the Dear My Friends drama.
His roles as lead vocalist of the band Eclipse and lead actor in Lovely Runner earned him widespread acclaim and titles such as “The New Face of Youth” and “rom-com genius”.
Founded in 1913 in Milan, Italy, Prada is an iconic brand that has branched out to eyewear, perfumes, cosmetics, skincare and more. It has become the byword for Italian chic, contemporary yet timeless.
The collaboration between a former model who is at the peak of his career and a luxury clothing brand seems like a match made in heaven.
NewJeans for Indomie
Instant noodle brand Indomie appointed K-pop sensation NewJeans as its global brand ambassador. NewJeans is known for its modern, energetic and fresh musical style as well as visual aesthetic that resonate with Gen-Z.
Indomie, together with NewJeans, recently introduced a fresh and innovative spirit through the global campaign Oh My Good! It’s Indomie. A new Indomie TV commercial was launched for the campaign.
This partnership with NewJeans comprising members Mini, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein aims to bring innovation and excitement, along with the positive vibe that appeals to the younger generation who identify with the band’s fresh-faced appeal.
The Indonesian brand said NewJeans’s music and personality resonate not only with K-pop fans but a broader audience, aligning with Indomie’s fun, energetic and uplifting character.
Kim Soo Hyun for Cuckoo
Cuckoo announced the return of “King of K-dramas” Kim Soo Hyun as a brand ambassador after 10 years. Soo Hyun was Cuckoo’s global face when Cuckoo International was first established in Malaysia.
Soo Hyun, 36, is renowned for his pursuit of excellence, a quality that has allowed him to cultivate a diverse and critically acclaimed portfolio of work, including his recent role in popular K-drama Queen of Tears.
“We chose him as our brand ambassador because his constant drive for growth embodies Cuckoo’s Beyond Standards philosophy.
“We also believe his passion for living a healthy lifestyle will allow us to inspire even more Malaysians to live healthier,” said Cuckoo International executive director and CEO Hoe Kian Choon.
Kim Seon Ho for Mr Muscle
Popular South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who debuted in 2017 and rose to fame with his role in Start-Up, is the face of Mr Muscle in Malaysia. Mr Muscle sells a range of cleaning products, from bathroom to kitchen.
The brand believes Seon Ho’s positive influence, which resonates with millions, makes him a fit for the Mr Muscle family. With Seon Ho, 38, as the brand’s face for Malaysia, Mr Muscle is set to elevate the home cleaning experience to new levels of efficiency and enjoyment.
The partnership signifies Mr Muscle’s move to providing reliable, easy-to-use solutions that offer effortless cleaning results, allowing consumers to minimise cleaning, maximise life.