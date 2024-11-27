Sprinkling stardust on products

GONE are the days when models represented the face of a brand. Now, celebrities, actors, singers, athletes have become the faces of local and international brands.

Models were replaced as the “face”, because celebrities have far-reaching influence and impact on customers. Stars are selected for their positive personalities, popularity, talent and influences that appeal to a wider range of audiences.

Celebrity endorsements help to promote products by creating awareness of the product, raising brand profile and ultimately, bring in profit by attracting more customers. Here are the latest celebrity influencers and international brands that are ideal partners.

Charles Leclerc for Puma

Formula 1 star and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc became the global ambassador for the Puma brand recently. Born in Monte Carlo, Leclerc made his F1 debut in 2018.

“Puma is the perfect match to support me on my journey to consistently improve as an athlete by supplying me with its latest designs and via the support of Puma’s team and athletes,” said 27-year-old Leclerc.

Established in 1948, Puma designs, develops, sells and markets sports footwear, apparel and accessories.

According to Puma, Leclerc’s dynamic energy, drive for excellence and modern appeal make him the ideal partner to embody Puma’s commitment to pushing boundaries in sport and fashion.

The partnership aims to drive awareness for the brand, connecting with both motorsport and fashion and reinforcing Puma’s impact.

The collaboration highlights the brand’s ability to blend high-performance functionality with innovative designs, appealing to a wide audience that ranges from trackside fans to those who embrace streetstyle.