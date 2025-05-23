Tips for planning getaways with friends

THERE is a particular magic in travelling with friends, a potent mix of late-night laughter, shared discoveries and bonding over blunders that become the stuff of group chat legend. We know the Instagram photos scream effortless fun but the planning often tells a messier story. Different tastes and wildly varied travel styles can quickly turn dream holidays into logistical nightmares. Here is the ultimate guide to planning a friends’ trip that keeps everyone happy and actually makes you want to do it all over again. Start with group chat The planning begins where all modern friendship moments start – group chat. Set one up early, whether it is on WhatsApp or Telegram. Use it to bounce around initial ideas such as where to go, when to travel and what kind of trip everyone is in the mood for. But the key is not to let it become a black hole of indecision. Set clear deadlines for decisions and appoint a couple of people to act as the main organisers. Think of them as your “trip captains”. Choose your destination wisely Destination is the single biggest factor for your trip’s success. A beach break might be heaven for some but boring for others. A city break can be thrilling, but only if everyone is happy to spend hours on their feet. Aiming for balance is important – choose somewhere that offers a variety of experiences such as sun, culture, nightlife and downtime. And make sure it fits everyone’s budget. Hidden costs can kill the vibe before the first cocktail is

even poured.

Be brutally honest about budget Money talk can feel awkward, but it is important. Before you book anything, be clear on the costs of flights, accommodation, meals and extras. Some friends are happy roughing it out in hostels while others are eyeing infinity pools and five-star brunches. Avoid tension later by ensuring everyone is truly on board with the financial plan. Accommodation The dream of one sprawling villa where everyone stays together can appear brilliant until limited personal space becomes a problem. Be realistic about your group’s dynamics. For big groups, renting a house can make economic sense and boost the communal feel. But for others, booking rooms in a hotel or apartments close to each other offers breathing room while keeping you connected. Make loose itinerary A good group trip strikes a balance between planned activities and free time. Over-scheduling is a recipe for burnout and bickering, too little structure and you risk wasting precious days dithering over what to do. Plan a couple of key events. It can be a boat trip, dinner reservation or museum visit, and leave plenty of room for spontaneity.

Play to everyone’s strengths One friend loves spreadsheets? Another can charm any Airbnb host? Someone else has a talent for sniffing out the best restaurants? Use your squad’s talents to your advantage. Dividing tasks based on people’s strengths not only makes planning smoother but helps everyone feel involved. Expect, accept compromise No matter how tight-knit your group is, differences will emerge. Someone is a morning person, someone else wants to party until sunrise. The key is compromise. That might mean agreeing to split up now and then by some heading off for a hike while others lounge by the pool or simply accepting that not every moment will align perfectly. Flexibility is your secret weapon.