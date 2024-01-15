IN an exciting revelation at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft showcased Star Wars Outlaws, a highly anticipated open-world Star Wars game that may potentially hit consoles and PC later this year, according to an accidental leak from the official Disney Parks blog.

The blog post boldly stated, “Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year.” The game promises players the opportunity to explore various distinct planets across the galaxy, encompassing both iconic and novel landscapes.

Players are invited to immerse themselves in the thrilling narrative of Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel with a desire for freedom and the pursuit of a new life, accompanied by her trusty companion Nix. The blog tantalisingly declares, “If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

Following the leak, Ubisoft promptly reached out to gaming outlets, including IGN, to provide a clarification. The initial “late 2024” release timing was amended to a more ambiguous but still promising release window within the year.

Ever since the showcase in the previous year, which included a gameplay presentation featuring the protagonist Kay and her axolotl-like companion Nix, fan excitement for the upcoming Star Wars game has skyrocketed.

Developed by Massive Entertainment, the renowned studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division series and the recent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws is highly anticipated by both Star Wars and gaming enthusiasts.

In an interview with Edge Magazine conducted last year, Massive Entertainment’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, shed light on the development approach for Outlaws.

He emphasised a “handcrafted” open-world, drawing a comparison to the scale, where one planet in the game might be roughly equivalent to the size of two regions in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

This commitment to a detailed and expansive gaming environment adds to the anticipation surrounding the title, promising players an immersive and vast Star Wars experience.

As we await further details and an official release date, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement for what Star Wars Outlaws may bring to the galaxy of gaming.