The event was a celebration of success with all 25 Bearista artists.

STARBUCKS Malaysia marked the finale of its year-long Starbucks Art For Good: The Bearista Art Project, with a celebration of creativity, inclusivity and social impact, pledging RM500,000 for artists involved in the project and for Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund. The coffee chain will distribute RM250,000 among participating artists in recognition of their talent and contribution. Meanwhile, the remaining RM250,000 will be donated to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund to support sustainable development projects, including health, water sanitation and hygiene and livelihood programmes for the Palestinian communities in need. Launched in December 2023 to commemorate Starbucks Malaysia’s 25th anniversary, The Bearista Art Project was an initiative that provided local artists with a platform to showcase their creativity while making a meaningful difference. Held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from Feb 22 to 24, the event honoured more than 60 Malaysian artists, including deaf, autistic and emerging art students, who lent their talent to design 25 unique “Life-Sized Bearista” figures, transforming the beloved Starbucks bear icon into powerful works of art. Many of these artists have overcome personal challenges, using art as a form of self-expression and storytelling, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.

As the project gained momentum, it expanded into a collection of “Mini-Bearista” collectibles, inspired by the life-sized figures and made available for purchase at all Starbucks stores nationwide. This allowed more people to engage with the campaign while supporting local artistry. In collaboration with homegrown international NGO Mercy Malaysia, customers were also invited to contribute to a greater cause through their purchases. “We are deeply inspired by the incredible artists who poured their hearts into this project and we are honoured to support them in their creative journey. This initiative embodies our commitment to fostering inclusivity in the arts while making a tangible impact in Malaysia and Palestine,” said Berjaya Food Berhad group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia managing director Datuk Sydney Quays. Adding to the celebration, Starbucks Malaysia surprised the collaborating artists with the news that their dedication and creativity had earned a recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records. The project was awarded the title of “Most ‘Bearista’ Art in a Community Project”, marking a significant achievement in Starbucks Malaysia’s commitment to community engagement.