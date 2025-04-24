Stepping it up

Latest releases blend tech with trend

THE sneaker scene this year is off to a bold and comfortable start, with leading brands such as Skechers, Asics, New Balance, Puma and Under Armour unveiling innovative collections that blur the lines between performance, style and culture. From hands-free slip-ons and heritage-inspired runners to futuristic lifestyle silhouettes and playful pop culture collaborations, this year’s hottest drops are engineered for movement and designed to turn heads. Whether you are chasing comfort, clocking miles or making a streetwear statement, these releases are built to keep up and stand out.

Skechers goes all in on comfort, convenience Skechers kicks off 2025 with a powerhouse release: The Gowalk Max Cushioning Arch Fit Collection. What makes this launch so noteworthy is the combination of four signature Skechers innovations into a single shoe for the very first time: Hands Free Slip-ins, Arch Fit, Max Cushioning and Hyper Arc. Engineered for men and women, this collection ensures effortless wear, next-level cushioning and podiatrist-approved support with every step. The women’s designs include black, grey aqua and navy lavender, while men can look forward to taupe, charcoal red, black, white navy and white options in March. Each shoe features a breathable upper, secure fit with the Heel Pillow and lightweight Ultra Flight cushioning. Notably, several men’s colourways bear the Apma Seal of Acceptance. For runners and those seeking elevated performance, Skechers has also introduced the Max Cushioning Endeavour Series (RM479–RM499). These feature Soft Stride foam, Air-Cooled Goga Mat insoles and Natural Rocker Technology, all geared towards smooth heel-to-toe transitions. The Slip-ins versions offer the same tech with hands-free convenience and are available in charcoal, white, navy and black. Both collections are available at major Skechers concept outlets nationwide and online.

New Balance 471, heritage meets modernity Blending 1970s running DNA with present-day style, the New Balance 471 debuts as a

sleek, low-profile silhouette that is equal parts nostalgic and versatile.

Crafted with breathable mesh underlays, hairy suede overlays and an EVA midsole, this RM449 sneaker leans into retro charm while remaining street-ready. Additional design cues include a “fang” toebox overlay inspired by the original 320, exposed foam tongue for a vintage edge and classic leather “N” logos. Already seen on ambassador Cameron Brink during the NBA Paris Games, the 471 is ready to be styled courtside or curbside. The shoe is available at New Balance outlets in Pavilion KL and The Exchange TRX, with more colourways expected in the coming months.

Asics Gel-Kinetic Fluent, archive tech for daily wear Asics is tapping into its running legacy with the Gel-Kinetic Fluent, a reimagined sneaker that fuses elements from early 2010s Gel-Kinetic and Gel-Fluent designs. Priced from RM779, the shoe delivers on comfort with Scutoid Gel and FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning, a powerful combo that offers plush support for everyday scenarios. The updated tooling, lifted from the Gel-Quantum Kinetic, adds an energised step to daily walks, while technical overlays and welded structures give the upper a distinct, layered look. It is a premium lifestyle sneaker backed by performance tech, available now at select Asics outlets in Malaysia.

Puma collabs go bold with Fenty and TMNT Puma continues to build on its legacy of eye-catching partnerships. First up, the Fenty × Puma drop brings a splash of summer with its Cat Cleat Jelly slides, crocheted Avanti LS sneakers and an adorable Pocket Bag for essentials. Retailing between RM379 and RM579, the range features bright orange and neon yellow tones that blend Rihanna’s flair with sporty silhouettes. The collection launches at selected Puma outlets.

Meanwhile, nostalgic fans are in for a treat with the Puma × Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collab. From the Suede XL to the RS-X, the sneakers embrace cracked leather textures, ooze-themed details and shell-inspired debossing. The TMNT footwear lineup pays homage not only to the heroes in a half shell but also to their nemesis Krang, with purple accents and custom eyelets. Matching techwear-inspired apparel (such as the PumaTech Cargo Vest) completes the capsule, which is priced between RM199 and RM579. The Puma × TMNT collection hit outlets and online platforms with designs ideal for fans who want to add a playful, street-ready edge to their rotation.

Under Armour enters streetwear culture Under Armour is redefining its identity with the launch of UA Echo, its first true lifestyle sneaker built for a new generation that values performance and style. Priced at RM699, UA Echo is engineered for movement but designed to stand out, marking the brand’s bold entry

into streetwear culture. Featuring a multi-layered monofilament mesh upper, the shoe combines breathability with structure, while translucent overlays and geometric lines create a futuristic aesthetic. At the heel, Under Armour’s SlipSpeed technology allows wearers to switch from a secure performance fit to an easy slip-on mode, excellent for fast-paced lifestyles. An asymmetrical speed-lace system adapts to the foot for a customised fit, while HOVR cushioning delivers impact absorption and energy return. The lightweight outsole ensures comfort from day to night. Now available at Under Armour Brand Houses nationwide, the UA Echo signals a bold new chapter for the brand.