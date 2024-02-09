AS a follow-up to theSun’s list of the recommended wireless earphones from a couple of weeks ago, this article will explore the best wired headphones from 10 different brands available to Malaysians looking for an aural upgrade from their pasar malam headphones that would disintegrate after a few weeks.
The list is also compiled to cover a broad range of budgets, with the minimum price starting from RM499 as the list looks at headphones that are deemed as investments in quality head-fi.
Sony MDR-1AM2
The MDR-1AM2 is a premium pair of headphones that delivers audio quality. Its 40mm HD drivers and aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer diaphragms is engineered to produce clear, detailed sound across all frequencies. These headphones are also lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for extended listening sessions.
Estimated price range: RM1,099
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
A favourite among audio professionals and enthusiasts alike, the ATH-M50x offers studio-quality sound at a reasonable price. These headphones feature large 45mm drivers and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, resulting in excellent clarity and extended frequency range. The headphone is also built to last with its durable construction and replaceable cable.
Estimated price range: RM699
Sennheiser HD 599
The HD 599 is an open-back headphone that provides a spacious, natural soundstage. With its premium components and ergonomic design, these headphones offer both comfort and high-fidelity audio. They are particularly well-suited for home listening, allowing users to immerse themselves in their music or gaming experience.
Estimated price range: RM1,199
Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO
The DT 770 PRO is a closed-back headphone that excels in noise isolation and bass response. Available in different impedance versions (32, 80 and 250 ohms), these headphones cater to various usage scenarios, from mobile devices to high-end audio setups. They are known for their durability and comfort, with velour ear pads that allow for hours of fatigue-free listening.
Estimated price range: RM799
Shure SRH440
For those seeking professional-grade sound on a budget, the SRH440 is an excellent choice. These headphones deliver accurate audio reproduction across an extended range, making them ideal for both studio monitoring and casual listening. They also feature a collapsible design for easy storage and transport.
Estimated price range: RM499
Focal Listen Professional
For those willing to invest in high-end audio, Focal’s Listen Professional offers sound quality and comfort. These headphones feature large 40mm titanium/mylar transducers that deliver precise, detailed audio reproduction. While they come with a premium price tag, they are a worthy investment for hardcore audiophiles and music producers.
Estimated price range: RM2,199
Grado SR80x
The SR80x is an open-back headphone that punches well above its weight class in terms of sound quality. Known for their distinctive retro design and warm, detailed sound signature, these headphones offer an engaging listening experience. They are especially renowned for their midrange clarity and instrument separation.
Estimated price range: RM599
AKG K371
Relatively new in the professional headphone market that has quickly gained popularity, the K371 offers a neutral, balanced sound signature that is true to the source material. These headphones are also foldable and come with multiple cable options, making them versatile for both studio and on-the-go use.
Estimated price range: RM599
HiFiMan HE400se
The HE400se is a planar magnetic headphone that offers audiophile-grade sound at a relatively accessible price point. These headphones deliver a wide, accurate soundstage with excellent detail retrieval. While they benefit from amplification, they can still perform well with most devices.
Estimated price range: RM1,299
Meze 99 Classics
These headphones stand out not only for their exquisite sound but also for their stunning design. Featuring real wood ear cups and a self-adjusting headband, these headphones offer both style and substance. They deliver a warm, rich sound that is particularly well-suited for genres like jazz and classical music.
Estimated price range: RM1,399
Similar to earphones, when choosing wired headphones, take into consideration factors such as sound signature, comfort, build quality and intended use.
Additionally, some of these headphones may require a separate amplifier to reach their full potential, particularly the higher impedance models.
Ultimately, the best headphones for each individual will depend on their personal preferences, budget and intended use.
Whether you are a casual listener, a gaming enthusiast or a professional audio engineer, there is a pair of wired headphones in this list that will meet your needs and elevate your listening experience.
HERE are some of the reasons many continue to prefer the classic cable connection in a wireless era.
> Superior sound quality: Without compression or wireless interference, wired headphones deliver a purer signal from the source to your ears, resulting in clearer, more detailed sound fidelity.
> Zero latency: Wired connections eliminate the slight delay often present in wireless transmissions, which is crucial for gaming, video editing and live music production where timing is essential.
> No battery, no problem: Unlike their wireless counterparts, wired headphones do not require charging.
> Cost-effective: For the same price, wired headphones often offer better sound quality than wireless options. The money saved on wireless technology goes into better audio components.
> Compatibility: Wired headphones work with a wider range of devices, including older equipment that may lack Bluetooth capabilities.
> Longevity: Without battery degradation, wired headphones typically last longer. They are also easier and often cheaper to repair.
> Environmental impact: By not requiring regular battery replacements or upgrades, wired headphones can be a more sustainable choice.
> Consistent performance: Wired headphones deliver consistent audio quality regardless of electromagnetic interference, distance from the source or other wireless-specific issues.