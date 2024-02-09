10 wired headphones that provide premium audio for every budget

AS a follow-up to theSun’s list of the recommended wireless earphones from a couple of weeks ago, this article will explore the best wired headphones from 10 different brands available to Malaysians looking for an aural upgrade from their pasar malam headphones that would disintegrate after a few weeks. The list is also compiled to cover a broad range of budgets, with the minimum price starting from RM499 as the list looks at headphones that are deemed as investments in quality head-fi. Sony MDR-1AM2 The MDR-1AM2 is a premium pair of headphones that delivers audio quality. Its 40mm HD drivers and aluminum-coated liquid crystal polymer diaphragms is engineered to produce clear, detailed sound across all frequencies. These headphones are also lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for extended listening sessions. Estimated price range: RM1,099 Audio-Technica ATH-M50x A favourite among audio professionals and enthusiasts alike, the ATH-M50x offers studio-quality sound at a reasonable price. These headphones feature large 45mm drivers and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, resulting in excellent clarity and extended frequency range. The headphone is also built to last with its durable construction and replaceable cable. Estimated price range: RM699

Sennheiser HD 599 The HD 599 is an open-back headphone that provides a spacious, natural soundstage. With its premium components and ergonomic design, these headphones offer both comfort and high-fidelity audio. They are particularly well-suited for home listening, allowing users to immerse themselves in their music or gaming experience. Estimated price range: RM1,199 Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO The DT 770 PRO is a closed-back headphone that excels in noise isolation and bass response. Available in different impedance versions (32, 80 and 250 ohms), these headphones cater to various usage scenarios, from mobile devices to high-end audio setups. They are known for their durability and comfort, with velour ear pads that allow for hours of fatigue-free listening. Estimated price range: RM799

Shure SRH440 For those seeking professional-grade sound on a budget, the SRH440 is an excellent choice. These headphones deliver accurate audio reproduction across an extended range, making them ideal for both studio monitoring and casual listening. They also feature a collapsible design for easy storage and transport. Estimated price range: RM499 Focal Listen Professional For those willing to invest in high-end audio, Focal’s Listen Professional offers sound quality and comfort. These headphones feature large 40mm titanium/mylar transducers that deliver precise, detailed audio reproduction. While they come with a premium price tag, they are a worthy investment for hardcore audiophiles and music producers. Estimated price range: RM2,199

Grado SR80x The SR80x is an open-back headphone that punches well above its weight class in terms of sound quality. Known for their distinctive retro design and warm, detailed sound signature, these headphones offer an engaging listening experience. They are especially renowned for their midrange clarity and instrument separation. Estimated price range: RM599 AKG K371 Relatively new in the professional headphone market that has quickly gained popularity, the K371 offers a neutral, balanced sound signature that is true to the source material. These headphones are also foldable and come with multiple cable options, making them versatile for both studio and on-the-go use. Estimated price range: RM599