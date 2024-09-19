SUNFLOWER Spaceship, an indie rock duo forged by a lifelong friendship, is releasing its self-produced new single Where Have You Been? on Sept 27.

Hailing from Batu Caves, Mussyazwann Azizi and Aidid Roslan are the creative minds behind Sunflower Spaceship.

The single is a deeply personal exploration of self-discovery. The song grapples with the universal question of identity, its ethereal vocals and layered instrumentation creating a soundscape that mirrors the introspective journey of the lyrics.

Listeners are invited to embark on a path of self-reflection, pondering the whereabouts of their true selves.

”Where Have You Been? is a song about questioning our true selves and where we might have lost touch with them along the way,” explained Azizi.

Like many indie bands, Sunflower Spaceship has complete control over their music, handling everything from songwriting to mixing and mastering. This artistic independence shines through in the raw authenticity of its sound.

The duo found and fostered its musical connection from the age of 12 and through their teenage years. Later on, the duo balanced passion for music with regular day jobs.

The upcoming single is the culmination of the duo’s musical journey.