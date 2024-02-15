Supalapa festival takes centre stage

SUPALAPA festival, set to debut in Malaysia on March 2 and 3, promises an electrifying musical experience with a lineup of 40 international artistes and local talents across diverse genres.

Headlined by Malaysian sensation Yuna and Dutch dance music legend Tiesto, the festival guarantees an unforgettable atmosphere.

Joining them on stage are major artistes like Kid Laroi, EAJ, Ali Gatie and local acts such as Saixse and Kidd Santhe, enriching the festival’s lineup with their unique sounds.

Organised by Maestro Production and Prodigy One Nation, Supalapa aims to set new standards for Malaysian festivals.

Chairman Parthiban Murugaiya aims to establish Supalapa as an annual flagship event, elevating Malaysia’s status as a global entertainment destination.

Festival director Addam Al Maleq shares this vision, promising a range of unique activities like the wrestling ring and silent cinema, ensuring non-stop excitement.