$!Swinging into the future

Wedge Range features the latest technology in golf simulation

The premium suites, such as the Hogan Suite, are catered towards big groups. - PICS BY AMIRUL SYAFIQ/THESUN

AIMING to bring golf to a wider audience beyond traditional greens, Wedge has launched its second location, Wedge Range Golf Bar and Social Club, in Park 51 Boulevard, Petaling Jaya. The new location pushes the boundaries that were set by its predecessor Wedge Lounge in Desa Sri Hartamas, by offering the same experience but with a broader scope by leveraging the latest technology in virtual golf simulation. Occupying the entirety of the building’s first floor, Wedge Range is split into two sections. One-half houses premium suites in differing sizes for private gatherings.

Of the suites available, the smallest is the Palmer Suite, which has a wide-screen simulator and fits 10 occupants. The largest is the Nicklaus Suite, which boasts a giant screen and fits up to 20 golfers. Both suites have an attached private bathroom. Those opting for something in the middle can consider the Hogan Suite, which allows up to 16 golfers and features two wide-screen simulators. The other half of Wedge Range is stacked with 13 swing bays. Each individual bay allows one to four golfers.

The latter area also has a semi-private room for Wedge’s PGA Teaching Academy, which offers golfers, from newcomers to the more seasoned, hands-on lessons with PGA professional Francois Van Zyl. These lessons are conducted one-on-one, using AI-tech simulation in tandem with Zyl’s experience. Wedge Range leverages tech from Uneekor and Inrange for tracking, simulation and gameplay elements, such as different modes for golfers that come in groups to compete with each other socially.