Swishing a new record

LISTERINE and Watsons Malaysia have entered The Malaysian Book of Records for the “largest participation of simultaneous swishing”, where 2,382 participants came together to showcase the importance of holistic oral health awareness by using mouthwash as part of a daily mouth cleansing routine.

The record was achieved during Listerine’s Swish and Makan event last Wednesday, where special highlights included a walk-through of a proper oral care routine with an emphasis on the importance of mouthwash as part of an optimal dental care routine.

The “Swish and Makan” event is a reflection of Listerine’s commitment to holistic oral care. While brushing and flossing are important for removing plaque, they can quickly build up again, causing cavities, gum problems and bad breath. Studies show that using Listerine twice a day for 30 seconds kills 99.9% germs and reduces plaque five times more than brushing and flossing alone.

While most Malaysians understand that basic mouth cleaning involves brushing our teeth, studies reveal that brushing alone only cleans 25% of your mouth.

Given the variety of foods Malaysians consume every day, the risk of mouth and gum problems is prevalent without good oral care routines, which includes brushing, flossing and rinsing.

Aside from helping kill germs and bad breath, rinsing with mouthwash has several other benefits, as explained by dentist Dr Kayla Teh.

“By including rinsing with a mouthwash formulated with essential oils for 30 seconds in your daily oral care routine, twice a day, you can reduce plaque, and tartar and achieve healthier gums overall too,” she added.

In tandem with the event, Listerine in collaboration with Watsons Malaysia will be running a promotion until July 8 for customers who spend RM30 on Listerine products at Watsons outlets, where they stand to win Grab Food vouchers worth up to RM15,000.