System of a Down singer Serj Tankian to release new solo EP

SYSTEM OF A DOWN (SOAD) frontman Serj Tankian is set to release a new solo EP titled Foundations via Gibson Records.

Among the tracks featured on the EP is the newly teased single A.F. Day, slated for release this Friday.

The Lebanese-born, Armenian-American artiste gave fans a taste of what is to come by sharing a preview of A.F. Day on his social media platforms recently, promising a heavy sound that evokes memories of his earlier days.

“Today is not just any other Monday, today is the day I get to give you a sneak peek at some new music. With great delight, I present you with a snippet from A.F. Day, the first track from my upcoming solo EP titled Foundations.”

In a statement, Tankian delved into the backstory of A.F. Day, which was a song he wrote in the early days of SOAD that he never released.

“The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity,” Tankian revealed.

Foundations marks Tankian’s first solo project since the release of Perplex Cities EP in 2022. The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity for the singer-songwriter, who is also set to unveil his memoir Down with the System tomorrow, published by Hachette Books.

Meanwhile, SOAD shows no signs of slowing down, with the band recently announcing a co-headline show alongside Deftones at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.