Tabu joins Dune

WHILE Dune: Part Two was a major success, it is curious that there has not been an official announcement regarding a third movie Dune Messiah. However, fans can find some consolation in recent updates about Dune: Prophecy, the Bene Gesserit-focused prequel series at Max, previously known as Dune: The Sisterhood.

Indian actress Tabu, known for her roles in Life of Pi and The Namesake, has joined the cast in a recurring role as Sister Francesca. Described as “resilient, brilliant, and captivating“, Sister Francesca leaves an indelible mark wherever she goes. Having once been a significant love interest of the Emperor, her presence back at the palace disrupts the delicate equilibrium of power in the capital.

This positive development is encouraging for Dune: Prophecy, which has faced numerous challenges, including changes in cast and directors. Despite these hurdles, the series has the potential to be impressive, much like the delayed Dune films that turned out exceptionally well. The series was first announced in 2019, before the pandemic and Hollywood strikes caused major schedule disruptions.

In addition to Tabu, the cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

There is no release date at time of writing.