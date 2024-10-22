Taiwan-based Malaysian YouTuber Soya to stage concert in Genting

FRESH off the release of her first EP So, Ya that was marked by a Taipei showcase, Taiwan-based Malaysian YouTuber-turned-singer Soya Shui Su Xuan will bring Soya Plan Concert Malaysia to Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting this Dec 21.

The social media personality, who hails from Sabah, is known for her YouTube channel, where she takes viewers on her journeys abroad. Soya expresses her love for food, shares the cultures of Taiwan and Malaysia, along with many fun and entertaining content, amassing over 440,000 subscribers to date.

Social media aside, Soya is also known for her singing prowess, having collaborated with fellow Malaysian singer-songwriters Colbie Ong and Eiva Qian in the singles Who? and You Will Be Fine, respectively. With two Chinese New Year songs Gong Xi You and Where is the Happiness released, her passion for music is taken further with So, Ya – her debut EP.

The three-track EP, which she wrote after a breakup, encapsulates the emotions she endured. Through her music, she hopes to keep broken hearts company while they find the strength to love themselves again.

As Soya returns to perform her originals for fans in Malaysia, she will also do renditions of songs that mean a lot to her, including Walking by the World by Yisa Yu, Red Scarf by WeiBird and more.

Organised by KXL Crossover, tickets for Soya Plan Concert Malaysia will go on sale next Monday, ranging from RM68 to RM188.