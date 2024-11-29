Taiwanese artiste Everydaze releases debut English album

TAIWANESE artiste Everydaze has released his debut English album Daze, which captures raw emotions through melodic storytelling and real-life inspiration.

Notable tracks from the album include I Can’t Feel, One Call, Evil Gemini and I Know I’m.

Focus track I Know I’m is a duet with rising singer-songwriter Andr. The song explores themes of love and self-doubt, showcasing the seamless blend of Everydaze’s production and Andr’s vocals.

Everydaze and Andr met at a creative camp, where they quickly admired each other’s musical talents and later discovered they were high school alumni. Andr described I Know I’m as a masterpiece, strengthened further by their shared ideas, making it a great collaboration.

The album Daze draws its title from Richard Linklater’s iconic film Dazed and Confused, a story about high school students grappling with uncertainty about their future.

For Everydaze, the album became a reflection of his own realisations that life is not as simple as it once seemed. He came to understand that uncertainty is ever-present, with life’s unpredictable moments often catching us off guard.

Daze serves as Everydaze’s self-introduction by encapsulating the core concept of each track. It explores the questions he asks himself at night, the life answers he stumbles upon, the long-distance complaints, and the endless self-conversations.

I Can’t Feel touches on the struggles of prolonged limerence, an intense feeling that blurs the line between affection and attachment to the situation.

Everydaze is a 30-year-old singer who gained fame for singing about the worries and struggles of modern youth. He incorporates indie pop, indie rock and R&B sounds to produce retro tones, simple lyrics and catchy melodies. His debut EP Room247 was well-received on social media, earning the title 2021 Rising Star of Indie Music.

He is also a producer, arranger and songwriter. He has worked renowned artistes such as Vivian Hsu, Chih Siou, Pei-Yu Hung, Hui-Chu, Edison Song and Zooey Wonder.