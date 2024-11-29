  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Taiwanese artiste Everydaze releases debut English album

Featuring new single ‘I Know I’m’ with Andr

LYFE
Everydaze is known for blending indie pop, indie rock and R&amp;B sound to create his signature style, featuring retro tones, simple lyrics and catchy melodies.Everydaze is known for blending indie pop, indie rock and R&B sound to create his signature style, featuring retro tones, simple lyrics and catchy melodies.

TAIWANESE artiste Everydaze has released his debut English album Daze, which captures raw emotions through melodic storytelling and real-life inspiration.

Notable tracks from the album include I Can’t Feel, One Call, Evil Gemini and I Know I’m.

Focus track I Know I’m is a duet with rising singer-songwriter Andr. The song explores themes of love and self-doubt, showcasing the seamless blend of Everydaze’s production and Andr’s vocals.

Everydaze and Andr met at a creative camp, where they quickly admired each other’s musical talents and later discovered they were high school alumni. Andr described I Know I’m as a masterpiece, strengthened further by their shared ideas, making it a great collaboration.

The album Daze draws its title from Richard Linklater’s iconic film Dazed and Confused, a story about high school students grappling with uncertainty about their future.

For Everydaze, the album became a reflection of his own realisations that life is not as simple as it once seemed. He came to understand that uncertainty is ever-present, with life’s unpredictable moments often catching us off guard.

Daze serves as Everydaze’s self-introduction by encapsulating the core concept of each track. It explores the questions he asks himself at night, the life answers he stumbles upon, the long-distance complaints, and the endless self-conversations.

I Can’t Feel touches on the struggles of prolonged limerence, an intense feeling that blurs the line between affection and attachment to the situation.

Everydaze is a 30-year-old singer who gained fame for singing about the worries and struggles of modern youth. He incorporates indie pop, indie rock and R&B sounds to produce retro tones, simple lyrics and catchy melodies. His debut EP Room247 was well-received on social media, earning the title 2021 Rising Star of Indie Music.

He is also a producer, arranger and songwriter. He has worked renowned artistes such as Vivian Hsu, Chih Siou, Pei-Yu Hung, Hui-Chu, Edison Song and Zooey Wonder.