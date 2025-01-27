Taiwanese boyband Energy brings fan meet to Malaysia ahead of world tour

TAIWANESE group Energy has announced a high-energy meet-and-greet with fans on Feb 11, 7pm at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, ahead of its “Imminent” World Tour on April 5 at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

Fans who have purchased tickets to the “Imminent” World Tour will receive an autographed poster at the fan appreciation event. In addition, there will be chances to win concert cash vouchers and participate in exciting fan interactions.

The evening is set to be a vibrant celebration of music, connection and appreciation, also coinciding with Lantern Festival Eve.

Energy, composed of Milk, Kunda, Shuwei, Edy and Toro, is known for its dynamic dance moves and unique music style.

Following the group’s highly anticipated return, Energy has been igniting excitement with the announcement of its “Imminent” World Tour in Malaysia. Expect a night of electrifying performances and spectacular production as Energy takes the stage in Kuala Lumpur for the concert.

Organised by Star Planet & Live Nation, this concert promises an immersive experience featuring cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals and a massive LED floor extension. Relive iconic hits like Let Go, Love Me for Another Day, Come On, Invincible and more in a show that will leave you spellbound.