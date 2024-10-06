Take e-reading up a notch

AVID readers who want to bring their reading experience up a notch with technology will love the new Kobo Libra Colour.
This e-reader brings a treasure trove of books to your fingertips, with useful functions allowing readers to annotate pages, organise thoughts and highlight inspiring lines, all in colour.
Packed with features
At 144.6 × 161 × 8.3mm and weighing 199.5g, Kobo Libra Colour’s 7” glare-free E Ink Kaleido 3 touchscreen elevates black & white e-reading with a soothing palette, turning mundane reading to a literary feast of colours and knowledge.
The Kobo Libra Colour (RM1,079) comes pre-loaded with a selection of popular e-books and Kobo audiobooks where readers can dive into the reading and writing experience. Navigation on the e-reader is simple and feels almost natural with page-turn buttons and left and right screen rotation. Readers can personalise their reading preference by adjusting font size, make highlights, look up words and more.
Pen down thoughts in colour with notebooks backed up on the Kobo Cloud, and connection to Dropbox or Google Drive. With 32GB of storage, enjoy having the entire library and all the notes with you wherever you go.
The 2,050 mAh battery means readers can read worry-free with weeks of battery life on a single charge.
If you find yourself reading late into the night, control the brightness and adjust colour temperature with ComfortLight Pro, so you can read later without affecting your sleep. You can also switch to Dark Mode for white text on black.
Audio advantage
Shift effortlessly from reading e-books to listening to Kobo audiobooks with Bluetooth wireless technology. To enjoy the Kobo Audiobooks, simply pair a Bluetooth wireless headphones or device, select one of the pre-loaded audiobooks in the device library and press play. Playback speed is adjustable.
Dive deeper into your favourite stories using the handy Kobo Stylus 2 to mark those meaningful words and highlighting powerful phrases in the e-books in colour.
Protect the e-reader with the Kobo Libra Colour SleepCover (RM185). With its magnetic design, the SleepCover easily snaps onto the e-reader and holds the Kobo Stylus 2. The SleepCover also acts like a stand for the e-reader.
Convenient package
This e-reader can carry up to 24,000 e-books or 150 Kobo Audiobooks. Shop for e-books, anything from RM4 to RM100 or you can even get your hands on some free e-books and read to your heart’s content.
While the colour e-ink is a veritable gamechanger in the world of e-readers, the colour display on this gadget does not appear to be saturated like on the smartphones or laptops. All too often, colours look washed out, similar to reading on newsprint. Perhaps this was developed to be much easier on the eyes, but having colours alone on an e-reader may just be what is needed to make this item a cut above the rest.
For a bookworm who is just trying out an e-reader for the first time, the Kobo Libra Colour is easy to navigate and has set a benchmark for future reading devices. This e-reader will widen reading experiences and allow readers to accomplish much more with the gadget.
Reading from an e-reader presents many advantages, and just the mere flexibilities of customising reading preferences and immersing in an audio adventure when one is too lazy to read are a big win over physical books. This e-reader is also waterproof for those unexpected water spills and is made with recycled materials.
The world belongs to those who read, and you can now see the world with the Kobo Libra Colour.