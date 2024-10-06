Take e-reading up a notch

AVID readers who want to bring their reading experience up a notch with technology will love the new Kobo Libra Colour.

This e-reader brings a treasure trove of books to your fingertips, with useful functions allowing readers to annotate pages, organise thoughts and highlight inspiring lines, all in colour.

Packed with features

At 144.6 × 161 × 8.3mm and weighing 199.5g, Kobo Libra Colour’s 7” glare-free E Ink Kaleido 3 touchscreen elevates black & white e-reading with a soothing palette, turning mundane reading to a literary feast of colours and knowledge.

The Kobo Libra Colour (RM1,079) comes pre-loaded with a selection of popular e-books and Kobo audiobooks where readers can dive into the reading and writing experience. Navigation on the e-reader is simple and feels almost natural with page-turn buttons and left and right screen rotation. Readers can personalise their reading preference by adjusting font size, make highlights, look up words and more.

Pen down thoughts in colour with notebooks backed up on the Kobo Cloud, and connection to Dropbox or Google Drive. With 32GB of storage, enjoy having the entire library and all the notes with you wherever you go.

The 2,050 mAh battery means readers can read worry-free with weeks of battery life on a single charge.

If you find yourself reading late into the night, control the brightness and adjust colour temperature with ComfortLight Pro, so you can read later without affecting your sleep. You can also switch to Dark Mode for white text on black.