Tamil-singing sensation

Bridging cultures through music

Zubir writes the lyrics for all his songs. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF ZUBIR KHAN

NOWADAYS, where trends come and go, some stars manage to shine brighter and longer due to their unique talents and stories. One such star is Zubir Khan, a 24-year-old Pakistani-Malay artiste who has captivated audiences with his ability to sing in Tamil. Recently, Zubir spoke to theSun about his musical journey. This feature explores the remarkable rise of Zubir, whose passion for music has seen him overcome many obstacles and transcend cultural boundaries.

Embracing Tamil Growing up in Ladang Sepang Valley, Zubir was surrounded by a diverse community. This multicultural environment played a crucial role in shaping his linguistic skills and musical interests. “I grew up on an estate with mixed cultures, and I learned Tamil from the people around me,” he explained. His Indian friends and neighbours not only taught him the language but also introduced him to the rich world of Tamil music. Their support and encouragement were instrumental in his decision to start singing in Tamil. “My friends motivated me to sing in Tamil. When I started, people were amazed to see a Malay guy singing in Tamil. It took me to another level,” he shared.

Overcoming adversity Zubir’s foray into music started in 2018, fuelled by a youthful enthusiasm for singing. “I started singing cover songs,” he recalled. He shared these covers on the then-popular platform Musically, now known as TikTok, building an initial core audience. A turning point came at a wedding where Zubir showcased his ability to sing in both Tamil and Urdu. This experience sparked a new direction: singing Tamil songs. It was a validation of his unique ability to blend languages and cultures through music. Zubir’s journey has not been without challenges. One of the most significant hurdles he faced was losing his arm in an accident. This immense setback could have easily broken him, but his spirit remained unbroken. Drawing strength from his passion for music and the support of his loved ones, Zubir refused to give up on his dream. “Losing my arm was the biggest tragedy in my life but I didn’t give up and consistently had my own support to make things for myself. I also proved to myself and others that I could overcome this. It was a tough journey, but I didn’t give up.”

Inspiration and collaborations For Zubir, the talented Indian singer Anirudh Ravichander served as a beacon. Anirudh’s music resonated deeply with Zubir, pushing him to constantly strive for excellence and explore new avenues within his chosen genre. Zubir’s songwriting process is as unique as his musical journey. He finds inspiration in everyday moments and is always ready to capture a new idea. “I get ideas at the most random times – when I’m driving, eating, or just out and about. Whenever I get an idea or a melody, I immediately start recording it on my phone,” he explained. This spontaneous approach allows him to create music that is authentic and relatable. Zubir’s release Yennode Macha marks a departure from his usual style. He showcases his willingness to experiment while staying true to his melodic roots. “I have always been more into melody, but this time I tried something different. I have never tried a rap style before, but this time I took the courage to do it in Yennode Macha,” he said. This willingness to experiment and evolve is what keeps Zubir’s music fresh and exciting. His collaboration with Ezra Kairo on a project together is another highlight of his career. An unexpected collaboration sparked from a casual TikTok live session where Zubir and Ezra found themselves improvising on a song on the spot. “It started on a TikTok live, where we randomly started singing the song with lyrics that came out spontaneously,” Zubir explained. This chance encounter blossomed into a fruitful partnership, with Ezra becoming like a brother to Zubir.