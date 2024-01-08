THOUSANDS of fans watched Taylor Swift’s Munich concert on Saturday from a hill outside the stadium, where the US superstar was performing one of her last Eras Tour shows in Germany.

“Nice to see you,” Swift said to the crowd inside Munich’s sold-out Olympiastadion when she appeared on stage at around 7.30pm, eliciting a response that shook the arena.

“Thanks for hanging out with us,” said Swift to the 74,000 fans who attended her show.

She also gave a shout-out to the thousands of Swifties who had flocked to the hill in a nearby park overlooking the stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of the concert.

“We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there.”

Swift last toured Germany nine years ago. Her global Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and the shows sold out in minutes. The popstar played the first concert of the German leg of her record-breaking tour in the western city of Gelsenkirchen last week.

The industrial city, where Swift played three concerts in total, was one of the lesser-known stops on her mega-selling global tour but local authorities splashed out to welcome visitors and created a party-like atmosphere.

In Munich, waiting fans had to withstand afternoon temperatures of almost 32°C. Some people collapsed but police were unable to say how many. To help Swifties endure the heat, concert organisers handed out thousands of emergency thermal blankets and water.

Towards the end of the concert, a refreshing breeze blew through the stadium and Swift performed her final song Karma, dancing in the Munich summer rain. – DPA