Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl

US popstar Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, for “pre pre-order” just after midnight Tuesday in posts on her website.

Her official website displayed blurred images of a record, CD and cassette tape overlaid with a glittery orange lock, explaining the album artwork would be “revealed at a later date”.

A disclaimer also notes that the release date has not yet been announced, and the album will ship before Oct 13.

“So I wanted to show you something,“ the singer says in a video clip posted to her Instagram as she holds up a vinyl album, its cover completely blurred.

“This is my brand new album The Life of a Show Girl,“ she says in the clip from the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, and his brother, ex-NFL player Jason Kelce.