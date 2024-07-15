Tech gadgets of future

From smartphones to spatial computing, these innovations are making waves

Oppo Reno 12 series has a suite of GenAI features that are set to unlock new realms of productivity and creativity.

AS seen in today’s world, technological innovations transform how people interact with devices and experience everyday tasks. From smartphones that redefine photography to immersive gaming peripherals and advanced computing solutions, the latest tech offerings promise to revolutionise user experiences across various domains. This exploration delves into six standout products making waves in the tech industry today, showcasing their unique features and contributions to shaping the future of technology. 1. Oppo Reno12 Series Oppo Malaysia has introduced its Reno12 Series with the launch of two new AI phones – Reno12 and Reno12 Pro. Featuring advanced GenAI capabilities, futuristic fluid design and energy efficiency, the two models represent a new chapter in the history of the popular Oppo Reno Series and the first major release under Oppo’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of AI phones. Get your hands on the Oppo Reno12 Pro (12GB + 512GB) at the recommended retail price of RM2,599, while the Reno12 (12GB + 256GB) is priced at RM2,199.

2. Shokz OpenFit Air Shokz has launched the OpenFit Air, the latest iteration of its true wireless open-ear headphones. Designed for comfort during extended wear, these headphones weigh just 8.7g and feature an ergonomic ear hook and soft silicone finish. Utilising Shokz’s DirectPitch technology and OpenBass Air, they deliver natural sound quality with enhanced low frequencies. IP54 water resistance and four microphones for clear voice tracking make them ideal for users seeking high-quality audio while staying connected to their surroundings. Priced at RM599, they cater to those prioritising comfort, durability and premium audio experiences.

3. Infinix Note 40 Series 5G Racing Edition In collaboration with BMW Designworks, Infinix has launched the Note 40 Series 5G Racing Edition smartphones, combining sports car aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Available in two models, Note 40 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G, they feature sleek “Wings of Speed” designs with UV transfer printing and premium materials. The Pro model offers 256GB storage (expandable to 16GB RAM), while the standard model has 512GB storage (expandable to 24GB RAM). Powered by Dimensity 7020 processors and equipped with Amoled displays, 108MP cameras with OIS and JBL-powered dual speakers, they celebrate speed and performance in mobile technology. Priced at RM1,098 for the Pro and RM1,299 for the standard model, they appeal to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering enhanced visual and audio experiences.

4. Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Series Dell’s XPS 13 powered by Snapdragon X Series marks a leap in PC performance and efficiency. Designed for creators and business professionals, this laptop features a 13.4” tandem Oled display with superior brightness and durability compared with traditional Oled screens. Integrated with Dell’s Copilot+ features such as Cocreator, Live Captions and Auto Super Resolution, it enhances productivity and multimedia experiences with on-device AI capabilities. The Snapdragon X Elite chip ensures up to 27 hours of battery life, making it ideal for demanding workflows and multitasking. Priced from RM6,999, the XPS 13 delivers solutions for modern computing needs.

5. Acer Nitro ED343CUR H Curved Monitor Acer has launched the Nitro ED343CUR H curved monitor, designed to further gaming and content consumption experiences. Featuring a 34-inch UltraWide QHD VA display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, it offers a wide viewing angle and reduced eye strain. HDR10 support enhances visual quality while AdaptiveSync technology ensures smooth graphics and a 100Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion. The monitor’s ZeroFrame design facilitates near-ideal multi-monitor setups, complemented by integrated RGB lighting for immersive gaming atmospheres. Acer VisionCare 2.0 technology, including BlueLightShield and Flickerless, reduces eye fatigue during extended use. Priced at RM1,099, it appeals to gamers and professionals seeking enhanced visual performance and ergonomic design in a monitor.