FANS of the popular Tamil actor Joseph Vijay (Vijay), celebrated his latest movie Greatest of All Time or G.O.A.T, during a gala screening in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The celebration kicked off with a vibrant array of activities, setting an atmosphere that resonated with the diverse crowd. This included having Saint TFC and Revathy Mariappan, the hosts of the event, entertain the crowd.

Some fans mimicked Vijay’s iconic dance steps from his popular songs on stage while others turned up wearing outfits inspired by his movie characters. Some were just excited to snap an Instagram photo with a huge photo of the star.

The film distributor in Malaysia, Fivestar Trading and Veedu Production, which held the gala, drew a diverse audience from different backgrounds with a special emphasis on inclusivity by featuring Malay subtitles to cater to Malaysia’s multicultural audience.