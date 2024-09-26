FANS of the popular Tamil actor Joseph Vijay (Vijay), celebrated his latest movie Greatest of All Time or G.O.A.T, during a gala screening in Kuala Lumpur recently.
The celebration kicked off with a vibrant array of activities, setting an atmosphere that resonated with the diverse crowd. This included having Saint TFC and Revathy Mariappan, the hosts of the event, entertain the crowd.
Some fans mimicked Vijay’s iconic dance steps from his popular songs on stage while others turned up wearing outfits inspired by his movie characters. Some were just excited to snap an Instagram photo with a huge photo of the star.
The film distributor in Malaysia, Fivestar Trading and Veedu Production, which held the gala, drew a diverse audience from different backgrounds with a special emphasis on inclusivity by featuring Malay subtitles to cater to Malaysia’s multicultural audience.
Fivestar Trading general manager Dr Sai Suthan Krishnan said: “The screening is a reflection of Malaysia’s diverse culture. Looking at people from different races come together to celebrate Vijay and enjoy this film was heartwarming.
“The positive feedback we received on the movie, especially on the inclusion of Malay subtitles, shows that great cinema transcends language and cultural barriers.”
Tapah MP and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri Dr M. Saravanan and Malaysian Indian Sports and Cultural Foundation and former senator President Datuk T. Mohan also graced the event.
The movie screening got delayed and only began at 9.15pm instead of 8pm with the cinema filled with eager viewers. The movie concluded past midnight but the audience left the venue feeling entertained and united in their shared love for cinema.