The art of being real

IN a world saturated with superficial media and digital content that is wafer-thin on substance, authenticity becomes a much-valued commodity.
Netizens want, nay demand, that social media influences elevate their platforms by creating relevant content that is both engaging and genuine.
Hence, Fiedzah Ibrahim has always tried to infuse her posts on beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle with plenty of authentic content, allowing the influencer to identify with and make meaningful connections with her followers.
The Kuala Lumpur native spoke exclusively to theSun on how she manages to keep things real, giving her social media platforms added validity and trustworthiness.
Fiedzah also provided insights into her unique perspective and what makes her tick. She also spoke at length about maintaining the delicate balance between personal style and industry trends.
Relatable content
In the world of social media influencers, Fiedzah stands out by infusing relatable and diverse perspectives into the beauty industry.
Her focus includes showcasing real-life product applications, diverse beauty standards and personalised routines. Authenticity and genuine connection drive her content, shaping consumer choices and influencing industry trends in friendly and gentle ways.
Fiedzah emphasises that her journey began with a deep passion for beauty, fashion, trave and lifestyle. Starting was not easy, but armed with research, personal experiences and engaging content creation, she laid the foundation.
The key, she suggests, is to establish a unique style, gradually expanding into diverse topics based on audience interests and industry trends.
“Consistency is vital for regular brand collaborations and catching the eyes of the audience,” she counselled.
Travel tales
One of Feidzah’s favourite topics is travel. She admits to falling for her sense of wanderlust often and names Tadom Hills and Genting Glamz as among her favourite travel destinations. The former for its stunning views, the latter for its tranquil landscapes. These places inspire nature-infused, visually appealing content, allowing her to share experiences, cultural insights and travel tips.
Each journey creates a captivating narrative, raising awareness for brands in the process.
Balancing personal style
As a fashion content creator, Fiedzah navigates the balance between personal style and staying on-trend. Infusing her unique aesthetic with current trends helps her maintain authenticity while appealing to a diverse audience.
This approach enables her to resonate with followers who appreciate both niche styles and broader fashion movements. “Fashion content allows you to be yourself, so I constantly use this content as a means to showcase my personality,” she explained.
Personalised beauty and skincare regimes
Fiedzah advocates for personalised beauty and skincare routines, emphasising the importance of understanding one’s skin type and needs.
Real experiences, visible results and relatable content build trust in her advice, fostering a community centred around self-care and confidence.
“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for beauty and skincare tips,” she said. “I try to provide personalised solutions that suit different people.”
Incorporating cultural influences into content
Adapting as a content creator in a saturated market, Fiedzah authentically infuses cultural influences into travel and lifestyle content.
By showcasing local traditions, cuisine and customs, she engages with diverse communities, fostering an appreciation for global diversity.
This approach not only educates followers but also leverages brand and place awareness.
Adapting to algorithm changes and public scrutiny
Fiedzah acknowledges the challenges of burnout, evolving algorithms, market saturation and public scrutiny. Her adaptation strategy involves staying updated on social media platform changes, diversifying content and authentically engaging with the audience.
Navigating competition, handling criticism gracefully and fostering genuine connections build resilience in the dynamic social media landscape.
Branding it right
Fiedzah showcases her versatility through collaborations with brands like Hada Labo, Spa Concept, Rimmel, cosmoderm and more.
These collaborations, spanning beauty and fashion, create memorable moments and offer diverse content for the audience. By harmoniously incorporating different elements, she demonstrates her adaptability in the content creation space.
Balancing authenticity and curated content
In the realm of beauty and fashion content creation, Fiedzah prioritises genuine experiences while maintaining aesthetic appeal. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, candid moments and real-life challenges keeps her content relatable.
This balance fosters trust with followers, creating a genuine connection amid the curated nature of the industry. “I try to keep it real by even showing the less-than-perfect moments,” she shared. “The behind-the-scenes posts on fashion and beauty do help followers better understand the industry.”
As a lifestyle influencer, Fiedzah engages with her audience beyond traditional content formats. Q&A sessions, relatable content, polls and challenges encourage audience participation.
This also include sharing personal stories, responding to comments and creating dedicated spaces for followers to connect and build a community where everyone feels heard, valued, and part of a shared experience.
Continued impact and future endeavours
Fiedzah’s impact extends beyond her current achievements. Her commitment to authenticity and community-building positions her as a trailblazer in the dynamic landscape of content creation.
Looking ahead, she envisions further collaborations, innovative content and deeper connections with her audience.
As the landscape of social media continues to evolve, Fiedzah stands as a testament to the enduring power of authenticity in capturing the hearts of diverse audiences worldwide.
Her story is a compelling narrative of creativity, resilience and the art of fostering a thriving community in the digital age. Fiedzah’s influence extends beyond content creation, leaving an indelible mark on the ever-expanding canvas of social media storytelling.
Follow Fiedzah on Instagram: @fiedzahibrahimm / TikTok: @FiedzahIbrahimm.