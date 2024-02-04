The art of being real

IN a world saturated with superficial media and digital content that is wafer-thin on substance, authenticity becomes a much-valued commodity.

Netizens want, nay demand, that social media influences elevate their platforms by creating relevant content that is both engaging and genuine.

Hence, Fiedzah Ibrahim has always tried to infuse her posts on beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle with plenty of authentic content, allowing the influencer to identify with and make meaningful connections with her followers.

The Kuala Lumpur native spoke exclusively to theSun on how she manages to keep things real, giving her social media platforms added validity and trustworthiness.

Fiedzah also provided insights into her unique perspective and what makes her tick. She also spoke at length about maintaining the delicate balance between personal style and industry trends.

Relatable content

In the world of social media influencers, Fiedzah stands out by infusing relatable and diverse perspectives into the beauty industry.

Her focus includes showcasing real-life product applications, diverse beauty standards and personalised routines. Authenticity and genuine connection drive her content, shaping consumer choices and influencing industry trends in friendly and gentle ways.

Fiedzah emphasises that her journey began with a deep passion for beauty, fashion, trave and lifestyle. Starting was not easy, but armed with research, personal experiences and engaging content creation, she laid the foundation.

The key, she suggests, is to establish a unique style, gradually expanding into diverse topics based on audience interests and industry trends.

“Consistency is vital for regular brand collaborations and catching the eyes of the audience,” she counselled.

Travel tales

One of Feidzah’s favourite topics is travel. She admits to falling for her sense of wanderlust often and names Tadom Hills and Genting Glamz as among her favourite travel destinations. The former for its stunning views, the latter for its tranquil landscapes. These places inspire nature-infused, visually appealing content, allowing her to share experiences, cultural insights and travel tips.

Each journey creates a captivating narrative, raising awareness for brands in the process.