The barista experience

EXPERIENCE the latest from Oatside with innovative pocket pack series, now available in a convenient 200ml size featuring barista blend, chocolate and the new coffee variant. These offerings, previously exclusive to cafes, can now be found at various convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Malaysia.

As part of the launch festivities, Oatside hosted the Oatside Pocket Festival recently at the Starhill Gallery. Each pocket-sized space transforms into a playground of colourful installations, interactive games and a marketplace showcasing local artisans.

During the festival, attendees had the chance to experience a myriad of activities. At the heart of the event was the pocket café, people’s go-to spot for grabbing a variety of Oatside-infused beverages, including the popular oat latte made with Oatside barista blend pocket pack and the delectable Oatside chocolate drink.

Participants at the festival got to experience different “spaces”. Pocket Eden is a tranquil space inspired by nature, perfect for unwinding and capturing Instagram-worthy moments. Another space called Pocket Playland was where festival-goers unleashed their inner child and competed in “Pocket Full of Packs” – a thrilling challenge to collect as many pocket packs as possible in just 15 seconds.

Continuing the adventure, attendees explored Pocket Mart, a convenience store stocked with grab-and-go treats designed to fit in a pocket cart. Not forgetting the Oatside market curated by Ping Min Market, featuring local creators infusing the essence of Oatside into their offerings, from tantalising food to handcrafted artisan goods.

Attendees also tested their skills at “Dunk the Oat”, an arcade game that challenged their aim and tried their luck at “Count the Pocket Packs” for a chance to win a three-month supply of Oatside.