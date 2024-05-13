‘The Chosen One’ holds fan meet-up and movie premiere on Saturday

MOVIE The Chosen One is set to make its entrance onto Malaysian screens, and it is bringing along a star-studded affair to Berjaya Times Square this Saturday.
Directed by Lim Suat Yen, this cinematic marvel includes a cast of actors from Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, including Zong Zijie (Singapore), Yao Kuo (Taiwan), Angel Lim (Malaysia), and Gurmit Singh (Singapore), who will be making their appearances at the fan-meet and premiere in Kuala Lumpur.
Backed by Singaporean media company NoonTalk Media and co-produced by Malaysian film production company Current Pictures and Singapore’s Oak3 Films, with the support of the National Film Development Corp Malaysia, The Chosen One casts a spotlight on Malaysia’s cultural tapestry. Shot against the backdrop of Penang, the movie promises to enchant audiences with its rich local flavours and an ensemble cast that transcends borders.
Notably, comedian and actor Gurmit, renowned for his portrayal of Phua Chu Kang, takes on the riveting role of Master Bai Yun, adding his signature flair to this enthralling narrative.
The Chosen One is a tale teeming with mystery and intrigue. Follow the journey of Ah Jie as he grapples with the weight of his power, striving to evade his usage of it at every turn. However, Ah Jie’s refusal to aid a friend piques the curiosity of intrepid paranormal vlogger Sora (Angel Lim), and it set a chain of events in motion. Unravelling the enigma behind Ah Jie’s reluctance unveils a gripping tale intertwined with the mysterious Ah Jiao (Yao Kuo), whose existence holds the key to Ah Jie’s tumultuous past.
The premiere is set to launch at mmCineplexes Plus, Berjaya Times Square. Fans can catch a glimpse of the cast when they make an appearance at the Ground Central, Berjaya Times Square on Saturday, 7pm.
The Chosen One arrives in cinemas across Malaysia and Singapore on May 30, 2024.