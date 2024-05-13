‘The Chosen One’ holds fan meet-up and movie premiere on Saturday

MOVIE The Chosen One is set to make its entrance onto Malaysian screens, and it is bringing along a star-studded affair to Berjaya Times Square this Saturday. Directed by Lim Suat Yen, this cinematic marvel includes a cast of actors from Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, including Zong Zijie (Singapore), Yao Kuo (Taiwan), Angel Lim (Malaysia), and Gurmit Singh (Singapore), who will be making their appearances at the fan-meet and premiere in Kuala Lumpur.

Backed by Singaporean media company NoonTalk Media and co-produced by Malaysian film production company Current Pictures and Singapore’s Oak3 Films, with the support of the National Film Development Corp Malaysia, The Chosen One casts a spotlight on Malaysia’s cultural tapestry. Shot against the backdrop of Penang, the movie promises to enchant audiences with its rich local flavours and an ensemble cast that transcends borders. Notably, comedian and actor Gurmit, renowned for his portrayal of Phua Chu Kang, takes on the riveting role of Master Bai Yun, adding his signature flair to this enthralling narrative.