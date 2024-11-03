AFTER a year of waiting, FromSoftware has finally released the first trailer for Elden Ring’s expansion – Shadow of the Erdtree, and it looks like it will be a massive bump in new content.

Released in 2022, Elden Ring had years of hype leading up to it, with its marketing being a huge success and subsequent word of mouth after launch carrying the game to greater success. It was the second best-selling game of that year.

The following year, in February 2023, FromSoftware announced that there would be an expansion to the game.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” the developer said at the time. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

Following the announcement, the studio went radio silent, until the first trailer dropped on Feb 21.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion will take place in a new location known as the Land of Shadow, which is a “physically separate map” and one that “technically occupies the same space as the Lands Between”, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki explained to IGN in an interview.

Miyazaki’s vague description could be likened to Dark Souls’ Artorias of the Abyss and Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters expansions.

The critically-acclaimed director also told Eurogamer that the Land of Shadow is FromSoftware’s “largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume.”

Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. These are the same platforms that the base Elden Ring is available to play on.