$!The return of the panda

KUNG FU Panda returns for a fourth instalment as the cuddly and lovable hero faces the daunting task of choosing his successor and assuming the role of the new Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

Po (voiced by Jack Black) is revelling in his celebrity status as the Dragon Warrior but his position as the Valley’s top dog is soon challenged by a formidable new adversary – the Chameleon.

With the Furious Five mysteriously absent, Po teams up with a cunning fox named Zhen (Awkwafina) to combat this unexpected threat who is able to mimic the Valley’s greatest villains.

The Chameleon, voiced with finesse by Viola Davis, adds a fresh dynamic to the franchise as a cunning thief intent on appropriating the combat prowess of Po’s former adversaries. Her ability to shape-shift into various menacing warriors challenges Po in ways he has never experienced before.

The animation in Kung Fu Panda 4 is superb, characterised by exquisite detail and stunning visuals that bring the characters and their world to life. The meticulously choreographed action sequences are a sight to behold, delivering pulse-pounding excitement and adrenaline-fuelled thrills. Watching Po’s martial arts prowess on display is never dull; his skilful manoeuvres are interspersed with moments of comedic mishaps, showcasing his endearing blend of agility and clumsiness.

While the film’s action sequences deliver the trademark excitement of the series, they lack the innovative ensemble flair seen in previous instalments, resulting in moments that feel somewhat recycled.