The White Lotus effect

Thailand continues to promote tourism by enticing hit series to film in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.

Season three of HBO hit TV series The White Lotus will be filmed in Thailand.

SINCE its debut in 2021, The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its scathing wit and exploration of the privileged travel experience. With each season, the show has not only entertained but also served as a catalyst for wanderlust, showcasing stunning locales around the globe. As the series gears up for its third season, set against the backdrop of Thailand, anticipation is reaching fever pitch. Here’s how The White Lotus is reshaping the travel landscape, with a particular focus on Thailand’s allure. The White Lotus, created by the brilliant mind of Mike White, has established itself as a masterclass in dark comedy-drama. Each season peels back the layers of societal issues while ensnaring viewers in its web of opulence and dysfunction. From Hawaii to Sicily, the series has spotlighted destinations with such allure that they have become integral characters in their own right.

Incentive driven Now, all eyes are on Thailand as the next stop in The White Lotus journey. With whispers of season three exploring themes of death, Eastern religion and spirituality, the stage is set for a mesmerising look at the Land of Smiles. The decision to film in Thailand was not arbitrary but a strategic move fuelled by incentives and the country’s rich tapestry of culture and landscapes. According to the BBC, the show was originally interested in filming in Japan, but in March 2023, it was reported that Thailand had been chosen. This was in part due to millions of dollars in filming incentives, Japanese producer Georgina Pope said at the 2023 Tokyo Film Festival, meaning a rebate of US$4.4 million (RM21 million) on a US$35 million (167 million) project. Bangkok, Phuket and Ko Samui are poised to steal the spotlight, serving as the primary filming locations for the upcoming season. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the pristine beaches of Phuket and the tranquil shores of Ko Samui, Thailand offers a diverse array of experiences that are sure to captivate audiences. The impact of The White Lotus on its filming locations cannot be overstated. Previous seasons have sparked a frenzy of interest, with viewers flocking to experience the settings firsthand. For instance, season one’s portrayal of Hawaii led to a staggering increase in web traffic for the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Similarly, Sicily experienced a surge in inquiries and bookings following the airing of season two.

Media fuelled travel trends Dubbed “The White Lotus effect“, this phenomenon underscores the power of media in shaping travel trends. As fans eagerly await the premiere of season three, Thailand is poised to experience a similar surge in interest. The allure of experiencing the locales featured in the show first-hand is irresistible, driving travellers to explore all that Thailand has to offer. While the exact locations of The White Lotus resorts remain shrouded in mystery, speculation runs rampant. Reports suggest that the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas will serve as primary filming locations, offering a glimpse into the lap of luxury amidst Thailand’s natural beauty. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui boasts a private beach, an infinity pool and luxurious pool villas, making it the epitome of opulence. Meanwhile, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas offers a secluded retreat, with beachfront infinity pools and wellness spas set against the backdrop of Phuket’s longest beach. Anantara, though, was an interesting, if not inspired, selection, as it is truly a resort drenched in luxury. Anantara opened its first resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, in 2021. It has experienced exponential growth since then, with more than 43 hotels and resorts in 24 countries across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. While Anantara is hugely popular in Asia, the brand is less well-known in the US and UK, though The White Lotus effect means that will likely soon change.