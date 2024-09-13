Things to consider when purchasing a vacuum cleaner

Checklist of pertinent factors before buying this essential household appliance

‘Wet’ vacuum cleaners will allow for the cleaning of liquids and even sludge. – ALL PICS BY PEXELS

A vacuum cleaner is pretty much standard in every household these days. They allow for neat and efficient suction of dust and other particles, conveniently storing them in its shell till disposal. Choices are numerous, with bargains aplenty from mass produced no name brands widely available on shopping platforms to premium makes with latest tech and features. Shopping for the right unit can thus become quite daunting and confusing. Here are some pertinent factors to consider to help guide you in making the right choice. What will it be used for? This would be the logical starting point. Does the home have plenty of heavy rugs and carpets which need regular vacuuming? If yes, it may be wise to consider a unit with a water filter function for such heavy cleaning or a unit with serious heft in the motor unit. A small asthmatic vacuum cleaner will not be able to properly pick up all the particles stuck within the fibres. Is it just a modern dust and broom or is expected to do more? This is where the home owner may want to consider a “wet and dry” vacuum cleaner which is equipped with heavy duty motors and filteration systems. Unlike traditional “dry” vacuum cleaners which only suck up dry debris, the former allow for greater flexibility as it can handle liquids, sludge and even grease. A all-in-one unit negates the need for dustpans, mops and pails.

Who will be using it? This is a pertinent question in two ways. Firstly, will the home owner be using the vacuum cleaner or will the house cleaning duties be left to maid cleaning services. Many households these days rely on external maid services who visit weekly to do the necessary. In such scenarios, it may be wise to look for a vacuum cleaner which is robust and can handle rough usage. Secondly, if family members, especially the kids, do help out with cleaning duties, a heavy unit may not be suitable. Find one that everyone can manage carrying around, especially going up stairs. If the vacuum is regurlary used to clean items high up such as ceiling or wall-mounted cupboards, a smaller unit that can be handled with ease whilst on ladder would be ideal. Cord or cordless Many homemakers will swear that cordless units are the bees knees, as they provide freedom of movement and there is no need for constant switching of power points. The downside is that such cordless units will usually have less powerful motors. These will also have limited storage space for the debris it sucks up. It all depends on which is more important to the consumer. Convenience or effectiveness? Always think long term when deciding as this is an item that is meant for repeated and heavy usage. Accessories The length of the hoses and types of nozzles are among the considerations here. If for instance, the vacuum cleaner is regularly used to clean into hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, ensure the unit comes with the required fittings to do the job. Many consumers will also use the vacuum cleaner to clean the interior of their cars. Hence, the potential new unit should have the required heavy duty brushes designed to give car carpets and upholstery a thorough cleaning. A very important factor is the availability of spare parts. There is nothing more frustrating than having to bin a vacuum cleaner that is in working condition because of a busted nozzle or hose. Ensure parts are easily available at reasonable prices to ensure the unit can be of service over a long period. Noise pollution This is one area that many consumers often overlook. A powerful vacuum cleaner will usually mean higher decibels. This can especially disruptive if the home is small and the space is shared with other dwellers. This becomes even more pertinent if there are babies or toddlers in the home. Excessive noise from the vacuum cleaner can be jolt to their system. Always ask to test the unit if in a physical shop to ensure the user is able to withstand the noise levels during prolonged usage. However, if a unit is perfect in every aspect save this, perhaps a pair of ear muffs for the user is the solution.