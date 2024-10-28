Latest releases push camera, battery boundaries

THE smartphone landscape continues to evolve in 2024, with major manufacturers pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. These latest releases showcase how manufacturers are tailoring their devices to meet diverse user needs, from content creation to extended daily use while maintaining competitive specifications across key features such as display quality, processing power and camera capabilities. Infinix In late August, Infinix launched a new model of its Zero series, with the Zero 40 5G that has good video capture capabilities. The model is the only smartphone in its class with a 50MP ultra-wide camera, capable of up to 4K video recording on the front and rear cameras, it features ProStable video capabilities. The smartphone is also the first to support seamless and efficient shooting with GoPro connectivity. With OIS+EIS ProStable video capabilities, it ensures stable image capture for photos and videos. The rear camera provides 4K clarity, along with 108MP OIS for capturing intricate details. The device also has a 3D-curved Amoled display, an industry-leading chip in its segment, up to 24GB Extended RAM, supports 45W supercharge and upgrades to Android 16 with three-year security patch updates. It also includes advanced tools for photo and video editing, a voice assistant and more.

Iqoo Though it came out earlier this year, Iqoo Malaysia launched a new Titanium variant of the Iqoo Z9 towards the middle of September. Below its new sleek metallic sheen, the Z9 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, along with ample memory and lightning-fast flash storage. Aimed towards hardcore phone users, the Z9 has a 6000mAh ultra-thin graphite battery. It supports 80W flashcharge with the graphite technology, ensuring a battery life estimated to go over four years of intense use with little degradation. The large 6.78-inch 144Hz ultra-smooth Amoled panel display delivers stunning visuals that complements bright and low-light settings. The smartphone also has an inbuilt advanced cooling system.

Redmi Launched last month, the Redmi 14C is elegance defined with a 8.22mm ultra-slim body, flat frame and a newly designed circular camera deco. It comes with a classic glass finish, unique from previous generations in Midnight Black or Dreamy Purple. The 14C features a 6.88-inch display, the largest on Redmi’s number series to date. It also has TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free certifications and DC dimming, making the smartphone ideal for long reading sessions or extended video calls. At the core of this smartphone lies the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and 5160mAh battery, which work together to enhance the user experience of its large display. The powerful processor delivers smooth and responsive performance for activities such as video streaming. Meanwhile, the substantial battery supports long hours of use to let users enjoy uninterrupted multimedia experiences throughout the day. To swiftly return to full power, 18W fast charging is also provided. The smartphone also features photography and video capabilities through its 50MP main camera and a 13MP front camera.

Vivo Vivo Malaysia has unveiled its latest smartphones, the V40 and V40 Pro, featuring a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, combining advanced photography capabilities with powerful performance. The photography system includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera with 119° field of view on both models. The V40 Pro features a 50MP ZEISS telephoto portrait camera with 2× optical zoom and up to 50× ZEISS Ultra-HD Zoom. Both models include an upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait system for studio-quality lighting, which is three times brighter when using 2× zoom. The battery utilises second-generation silicon-carbon anode technology, achieving 20% higher energy density. When power runs low, the 80W flashcharge technology ensures quick recharging. Both models support up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with peak brightness of 4500 nits. The V40 comes in Stellar Silver, Nebula Purple and Sunglow Peach with Anti-Fingerprint Coating while the V40 Pro is available in Moonlight White and Stellar Silver with AG technology for enhanced scratch and fingerprint resistance.