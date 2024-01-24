Time-bending drama

Marry My Husband is based on webcomic Nae Nampyeongwa Gyeolhonhaejweo by Seong So Jak. – PICS BY INSTAGRAM/@tvn_drama

IN an intriguing adaptation of Sung So-jak’s web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds a gripping narrative centring around Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young). Confronted with a terminal illness, Ji-won stumbles upon the devastating revelation that her best friend, Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon), is entangled in an affair with her husband, Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung). The plot takes a tragic turn when Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Min-hwan.

However, the tale takes an unexpected twist as Ji-won finds herself transported back a decade into the past. In this alternate timeline, she allies with Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na In-woo), the head of a department in the same company, in a quest for revenge against the betrayal and injustice she endured. Min-young’s portrayal of Ji-won begins with a depiction of a vulnerable patient, but her character undergoes a remarkable transformation after she travels back in time, embracing a mindset of revenge. The confrontation with high school bullies showcases her newfound confidence and her commitment to the role, evident in her physical transformation, is truly commendable.

In-woo, as the main lead, dispels initial doubts about his suitability for the role, delivering a performance that resonates with viewers. Despite early scepticism, his portrayal aligns perfectly with the character, garnering widespread support from the audience after the first two episodes. A noteworthy twist in the series is Yi-kyung’s portrayal of the villain, a departure from his usual comedic roles. This shift in his career is well-received, adding an element of unpredictability to the storyline. Thus far, the storyline feels fresh and the initial episodes are remarkably engaging. While the romantic aspect between the leads is subtle in the early episodes, their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, setting the stage for a captivating love story.