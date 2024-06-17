Top staycation picks in KL for long weekends of 2024

THE long weekends remaining in the second half of 2024 – Awal Muharram, Malaysia Day and Deepavali holidays offer the perfect opportunities for travel.
With the upcoming Awal Muharram from July 5 to 7, plan an unforgettable staycation with unique experiences. Whether you are in the mood for urban chic, artistic elegance, or serene rejuvenation, let this staycation guide ensure that your escapes are both joyful and budget-friendly.
Looking ahead, you can also save more by planning for the upcoming long weekends in September for Malaysia Day, and October for Deepavali.
KL staycation
Kuala Lumpur has ranked number one among the top cities for travel and hotel bookings during long weekends in Malaysia, according to travel platform Klook, which shared insights from its booking data.
It added that about 65% of travellers in Asia Pacific are pursuing shared adventures through more frequent, shorter holidays rather than extended getaways, according to Klook’s 2024 Travel Pulse research.
Stylish and trendy boutique hotel
There are a wide variety of boutique hotels that offer unique experiences that cater to the discerning travellers looking for more than just a place to stay. These hidden gems blend contemporary aesthetics with local culture, ensuring your stay is not only comfortable but also Instagram-worthy.
• Capri by Fraser Bukit Bintang
Located in the vibrant heart of Bukit Bintang, this hotel offers stylish, modern accommodations perfect for travellers looking to immerse themselves in the local culture. Enjoy easy access to trendy cafes, eclectic shops and lively nightlife.
• The Kuala Lumpur Journal
A boutique hotel in Kuala Lumpur, KL Journal has a hip, artistic atmosphere with chic decor and modern amenities. Guests can enjoy the rooftop bar, swimming pool, and proximity to popular shopping and dining spots.
• MoMo’s
This quirky, vibrant hotel in Kuala Lumpur is designed for the social media-savvy traveller. With its playful interiors and photogenic spaces, MoMo’s is perfect for those looking to capture and share their holiday moments.
• The Chow Kit
A boutique hotel with a vintage-inspired design, Chow Kit offers a unique blend of oldworld charm and modern luxury. The hotel offers guests a walking tour around the neighbourhood of family businesses, bustling markets and street food, led by local heroes.
Rejuvenate and revitalise: Your guide to blissful retreats
In today’s fast-paced world, finding moments of tranquillity and rejuvenation has become essential. Imagine escaping to a serene oasis where your only focus is on relaxation and self-care. Whether you are seeking a weekend getaway or a week-long retreat, these destinations promise to renew your body and soul.
• Else Retreats
Located in Kuala Lumpur, Else Retreats offers easy access to the city’s major attractions while providing a serene escape from the urban hustle. This exquisite boutique hotel is a masterpiece of modern design, offering a blend of comfort, luxury and rejuvenation.
• M Resort
Nestled in a lush, green environment next to a golf course, M Resort provides a tranquil escape with a focus on holistic well-being. Guests can indulge in spa treatments, enjoy nature walks, and relax in elegant, comfortable rooms.
• Kloe
Known for its beautiful interiors and artistic touches, Kloe Hotel in Kuala Lumpur provides a serene escape with a focus on wellness and creativity. Guests can enjoy cozy, thoughtfully designed rooms and communal spaces.
• Lloyd’s Inn KL
This minimalist hotel offers a tranquil retreat amid the city. With its sleek design and lush greenery, Lloyd’s Inn KL is perfect for those seeking a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing getaway. Each room is designed to bring the outdoors indoors, with an outdoor shower experience, a slice of Bali within an urban city.