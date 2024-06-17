Top staycation picks in KL for long weekends of 2024

THE long weekends remaining in the second half of 2024 – Awal Muharram, Malaysia Day and Deepavali holidays offer the perfect opportunities for travel.

With the upcoming Awal Muharram from July 5 to 7, plan an unforgettable staycation with unique experiences. Whether you are in the mood for urban chic, artistic elegance, or serene rejuvenation, let this staycation guide ensure that your escapes are both joyful and budget-friendly.

Looking ahead, you can also save more by planning for the upcoming long weekends in September for Malaysia Day, and October for Deepavali.

KL staycation

Kuala Lumpur has ranked number one among the top cities for travel and hotel bookings during long weekends in Malaysia, according to travel platform Klook, which shared insights from its booking data.

It added that about 65% of travellers in Asia Pacific are pursuing shared adventures through more frequent, shorter holidays rather than extended getaways, according to Klook’s 2024 Travel Pulse research.

Stylish and trendy boutique hotel

There are a wide variety of boutique hotels that offer unique experiences that cater to the discerning travellers looking for more than just a place to stay. These hidden gems blend contemporary aesthetics with local culture, ensuring your stay is not only comfortable but also Instagram-worthy.

• Capri by Fraser Bukit Bintang

Located in the vibrant heart of Bukit Bintang, this hotel offers stylish, modern accommodations perfect for travellers looking to immerse themselves in the local culture. Enjoy easy access to trendy cafes, eclectic shops and lively nightlife.