Johor PKR finalises leadership appointments for 2025-2028 term

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has confirmed its leadership appointments for the 2025-2028 term during its first State Leadership Council (MPN) meeting.

The meeting took place at the party’s headquarters and was attended by 26 division chiefs, six MPs, and a state assemblyman.

Johor PKR chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced the reappointment of Md Ysahruddin Kusni as MPN deputy chairman.

Three vice-chair positions were filled by Dr Maszlee Malik, Jimmy Puah, and Shamala Vasudevan.

Dr Zaliha highlighted the team’s diverse experience and professionalism as key strengths for the party’s future direction.

Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar was appointed as MPN secretary, while Khairil Adanan will lead the State Election Committee (JPRN).

The party reaffirmed its commitment to political reform and strategic collaboration with Pakatan Harapan allies.

Johor PKR aims to strengthen political stability and support the MADANI government’s agenda in the state.

Dr Zaliha expressed confidence in the leadership team’s ability to drive progress in Johor.

The appointments reflect the party’s focus on unity and teamwork for long-term success. – Bernama