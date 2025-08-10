Hardware store owner detained for upside down Jalur Gemilang display

KEPALA BATAS: Police have detained a 59-year-old hardware store owner in Jalan Bertam Perdana after a viral video showed the Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down outside his premises.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the arrest was made last night in Kepala Batas.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Mohd Alwi stated that investigation papers will be submitted to the Penang deputy public prosecutor’s office with a proposed charge.

Police have received 16 reports regarding the incident, with 12 lodged in Penang and four filed outside the state.

Authorities emphasised the seriousness of such acts and urged the public to respect the Jalur Gemilang as a national symbol.

A 21-second clip circulating on social media showed two men at the hardware store allegedly hoisting the flag upside down, sparking public outrage.

Several NGOs and Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican lodged police reports over the incident. – Bernama