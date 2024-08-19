Comprehensive list of sound gadgets for audiophiles

IN today’s fast-paced world, wireless earphones have become an essential accessory for music lovers, podcast enthusiasts and busy professionals alike. The Malaysian market offers a wide range of options to suit various budgets and preferences. Here are some of the popular wireless earphones available in Malaysia, focusing on their features and estimated price ranges. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple’s AirPods Pro continue to set the standard for wireless earbuds. The second generation offers improved active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency mode and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. These earbuds provide excellent sound quality and seamless integration with Apple devices. Estimated price range: RM1,000 – RM1,200

Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony’s flagship earbuds has industry-leading noise cancellation technology and exceptional sound quality. With a comfortable fit, long battery life and intuitive touch controls, the WF-1000XM5 is an ideal choice for audiophiles. Estimated price range: RM1,200 – RM1,400

Jabra Elite 8 Active Designed for sports enthusiasts, the Jabra Elite 8 Active offers a secure fit, water and dust resistance as well as solid sound quality. These earbuds feature adaptive active noise cancellation and HearThrough technology for situational awareness. Estimated price range: RM800 – RM1,000

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung’s premium earbuds deliver impressive sound quality, effective noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. It offers seamless connectivity with Samsung devices and support 24-bit audio for high-fidelity listening. Estimated price range: RM700 – RM900

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Known for its exceptional audio quality, these earbuds from Sennheiser offer a well-balanced sound profile, effective noise cancellation and a premium build quality. It is an excellent choice for those prioritising sound fidelity. Estimated price range: RM1,000 – RM1,200

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose’s latest true wireless earbuds feature outstanding noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and impressive sound quality. It offers personalised sound and noise cancellation profiles for an optimised listening experience. Estimated price range: RM1,100 – RM1,300

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 These earbuds offer excellent value with their adaptive active noise cancellation, clear call quality and balanced sound profile. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Estimated price range: RM600 – RM800

Nothing Ear (2) With a unique transparent design, the Nothing Ear (2) offers good sound quality, effective noise cancellation and a comfortable fit at a competitive price point. It supports high-resolution audio codecs and offer customisable touch controls. Estimated price range: RM500 – RM700