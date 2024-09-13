Tragic tale wrapped in stunning cinematography

Liu and Cusack anchor a heart-wrenching drama

Decoded is a film that is as beautiful as it is tragic. - PICS COURTESY OF MM2 ENTERTAINMENT

DIRECTED by Sicheng Chen, Decoded is a film that is as beautiful as it is tragic, a cinematic journey that goes deep into the mind of a genius while also showcasing the heavy burdens that come with it. Adapted from the award-winning novel by Mai Jia, Decoded presents a visually stunning portrait of Rong Jinzhen, an autistic mathematician thrust into the high-stakes world of cryptography during the turbulent 1940s. While the film’s nearly three-hour runtime may test the patience of some viewers, its blend of haunting beauty and emotional depth makes it a worthwhile experience, though perhaps one that could have benefitted from a more concise approach.

Mesmerising masterpiece From the very beginning, Decoded makes it clear that it is a film meant to be seen and felt. The cinematography by Zhao Xiaoding is nothing short of mesmerising, painting the screen with rich, vivid colours that bring the 1940s to life in a way that feels both timeless and deeply immersive. The film’s dream sequences, each one a visual spectacle in its own right, are particularly striking, featuring Ferris wheels, wheat fields and red sand beaches that blur the line between reality and fantasy. These visual elements are not just for show, they serve as windows into the mind of Rong, played with quiet intensity by Haoran Liu. His character’s unique ability to interpret dreams becomes a key motif throughout the film, with each dream sequence offering a glimpse into his inner world, one that is as brilliant as it is tormented. The beauty of these scenes stands in stark contrast to the darker, more grounded moments of the film, creating a sense of emotional dissonance that lingers long after the credits roll.

Lonely path Decoded can be summed up in three words: beautiful, sad and tiresome. These words not only encapsulate the overall tone of the film but also perfectly describe its protagonist, Rong. His journey from an academic prodigy to a reluctant code-breaker for a secret spy agency is one filled with moments of brilliance and tragedy, all underscored by a deep sense of melancholy. Liu’s portrayal of Rong is nothing short of extraordinary, capturing the character’s genius while also conveying the profound isolation that comes with it. Rong is a man who sees the world in numbers and patterns, yet struggles to connect with the people around him. This disconnect is both his greatest strength and his greatest weakness, leading him down a path that is as lonely as it is remarkable. John Cusack, playing Professor Liseiwicz, Rong’s mentor, and university tutor, provides a strong counterbalance to Liu’s performance. Cusack brings a sense of warmth and humanity to the film, portraying a man who recognises Rong’s potential and tries, in his way, to protect him from the harsh realities of the world. The relationship between Rong and Liseiwicz is one of the film’s emotional anchors, providing a rare moment of connection in a story that is otherwise marked by isolation and loss. Yet, for all its beauty and emotional depth, Decoded is also a film that can be, at times, frustratingly slow. With a runtime of 158 minutes, the film often feels like it is dragging its feet, especially in the second half. There are moments where the narrative seems to get lost in its grandeur, with scenes that, while visually stunning, could have been trimmed or even cut entirely without losing the story’s impact. This sense of overindulgence can be a bit annoying, particularly for viewers who prefer a more tightly edited film.

Both gift and curse Despite its flaws, Decoded is a film that demands to be felt as much as it is watched. Chen has crafted a deeply emotional story, exploring themes of genius, isolation and the heavy price of knowledge. The film’s portrayal of Rong is both sympathetic and unflinching, offering a glimpse into the life of a man whose brilliance is both a gift and a curse. The emotional weight of the film is further amplified by its score, composed by Tan Dun. The music is at once haunting and beautiful, perfectly complementing the film’s visual aesthetic while also adding an extra layer of depth to the narrative. The set designs, too, deserves praise, with its careful attention to detail that immerses the audience fully in the world of the film. Decoded is not a film that can be easily digested in one sitting. Its emotional intensity, combined with its slow pacing, makes it a film that requires patience and a willingness to let it sink in. It is a story that stays, lingering at the back of the viewers’ minds long after leaving the theatre. The film’s themes of loss and sacrifice are universal but they are presented in such a way that they feel deeply personal as if the story is speaking directly to the viewer.