GLOBAL dance music icons Armin van Buuren and Hardwell are back together for the first time in nearly a decade with the eagerly awaited track Follow The Light.

Following their 2015 collaboration Off the Hook, which became a global hit with over 100 million streams, the two superstars fuse their respective styles once again, blending van Buuren’s signature euphoric trance melodies with Hardwell’s cutting-edge, big-room techno to deliver a powerful festival anthem that will thrill fans.

Already a popular track in both artistes’ sets throughout 2024, the pair teased the collaboration earlier this year during a special back-to-back set at “A State of Trance Rotterdam”, sparking a frenzy of excitement from fans both at the event and online.

Although the two have shared many stages and performed back-to-back several times, the release of Follow The Light marks only their second studio collaboration. The release is set to provide another euphoric surge of energy for fans of van Buuren and Hardwell.

The Dutch DJ, a five-time winner of the Top 100 DJs poll, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Known for his genre-defining weekly radio show A State of Trance, van Buuren has been a trailblazer in the electronic dance music scene for over two decades.

His vast discography includes chart-topping hits, high-profile collaborations with artistes such as David Guetta and Teddy Swims, and headlining performances at the world’s premier music festivals.

Fellow collaborator Hardwell is another giant in the electronic music realm, having made a mark on the industry. A former DJ himself, Hardwell is known for his hit anthems and celebrated remixes for artistes such as Guetta, Calvin Harris and Coldplay.

His 2024 transition to “Big Room Techno” marked a pivotal chapter in his career, highlighted by the release of his second studio album Rebels Never Die. Singles such as I’m The Devil, XTC, 16, The Abyss, Move, and Acid have further cemented his reputation, alongside headline performances at the biggest festivals. 2024 also saw the return of his radio show Hardwell On Air, reigniting the airwaves for millions of dance fans worldwide.

With Follow The Light becoming a staple in both artistes’ sets throughout 2024, fan anticipation for an official release has been palpable.

Now, with the imminent release of the track, it is poised to be another crowd-pleasing anthem destined to illuminate airwaves, playlists and dance floors globally, igniting even more excitement.