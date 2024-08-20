Trap is fine filmmaking

M. Night Shyamalan delivers thrilling ride that enthrals, confounds in equal measure

IN his latest directorial outing, M. Night Shyamalan brings audiences Trap – a film that dances on the edge of madness and suspense, delivering a story that is as peculiar as it is gripping. Starring Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a father with dark secrets, Trap is the kind of movie that holds viewers hostage in its bizarre yet hypnotic embrace. Concert like no other The film kicks off innocuously enough, a father, Cooper, played with an unnerving calm by Hartnett, takes his teenage daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert headlined by pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan). But this is no ordinary father-daughter outing and Trap quickly reveals its sinister underpinnings. As the concert’s vibrant energy pulsates through the venue, it becomes clear that this event is a carefully laid trap, not just for the unsuspecting concertgoers but for someone far more dangerous. The revelation that a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher is among the crowd transforms what could have been a simple thriller into something far more unsettling. What follows is a nerve-wracking cat-and-mouse game, in which it is never quite clear who is in control – Cooper, the police or the audience itself.

Highly intriguing plot One of the strangest yet most compelling aspects of Trap is how it pulls the viewer into its web. From the moment Cooper steps into that concert hall, there is a disconcerting sense that the viewers are not just watching the story unfold, they are a part of it. Hartnett’s portrayal of Cooper is almost too convincing, his quiet intensity and methodical movements making it hard to discern whether he is the hero, the villain or something in between. It is as if he is reaching through the screen, drawing viewers into his twisted world and making them complicit in his dark deeds. This effect is further amplified by M. Night’s direction. Known for his ability to manipulate audience expectations, M. Night crafts Trap in such a way that it feels like a fever dream. The film’s pacing is deliberate, bordering on slow at times but this only serves to heighten the tension, keeping viewers on edge and unsure of what is coming next. It is a strange movie that seems to work almost despite itself, one moment it leaves audiences questioning the absurdity of the situation and the next, they are fully invested in the outcome, unable to look away. Unsettling atmosphere The film’s atmosphere is another standout feature. The concert venue, with its flashing lights, pounding music and chaotic energy, serves as the perfect backdrop for the story’s escalating tension. The juxtaposition of the lively concert against the dark, sinister events unfolding in the background creates a palpable sense of unease that permeates every scene. The supporting cast also deserves recognition, particularly Donoghue as Riley, who brings a sense of innocence and vulnerability to the film. Her relationship with Cooper is the emotional anchor of the story, providing a stark contrast to the darkness surrounding them. Saleka’s portrayal of Lady Raven adds an intriguing layer to the film, with her character’s secrets and motivations gradually coming to light. And then there is Hayley Mills as Dr Josephine Grant, an FBI profiler whose calculated determination to catch The Butcher adds another layer of tension to the already fraught atmosphere.

Puzzling experience that lingers Despite its many strengths, Trap is not a film that leaves you with a clear-cut feeling. Instead it lingers in the mind, its strange combination of elements make it hard to pin down exactly what to make of it. On one hand, it is a gripping thriller with a unique premise and strong performances. On the other hand, it is a movie that feels deliberately opaque, never fully revealing its hand, leaving audiences to piece together the puzzle on their own. This ambiguity is a strength and weakness. For some, it will be the film’s most compelling aspect, an invitation to revisit the story and uncover its hidden layers. For others, it might be frustrating, the lack of clear resolution or explanation leaving them unsatisfied. But in a way, that is precisely what makes Trap work, it is a film that does not just want to be watched, it wants to be experienced, puzzled over and discussed. M. Night’s signature style Fans of M. Night will recognise his signature style throughout Trap. From the meticulously crafted suspense to the unexpected twists, this film is classic M. Night in many ways. However, it also represents a departure from some of his previous works, leaning more heavily into psychological horror and less into the supernatural elements that have defined many of his films. This shift might surprise some viewers but it is a welcome change that showcases M. Night’s versatility as a filmmaker. The cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom deserves a special mention, with its striking visuals that capture the grandeur of the concert and the claustrophobic tension of the more intimate scenes. The film’s score by Herdis Stefansdottir adds to the overall mood, blending eerie undertones with more upbeat tracks that mirror the film’s contrasting elements. Memorable film In the end, Trap is a film that will divide audiences. Some will find it to be a brilliant exploration of the human psyche, a masterclass in tension and atmosphere. Others may struggle with its ambiguity, its slow pacing or its refusal to offer easy answers. But whether you love it or loathe it, one thing is certain, Trap is a movie that stays with you long after the credits roll. For those willing to embrace its weirdness, Trap offers a unique cinematic experience that is as thrilling as it is perplexing. It is a film that dares you to step into the mind of a killer and consider the unsettling possibility that you might just find yourself rooting for the bad guy. Trap is showing in cinemas.