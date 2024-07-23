Travel in style with Uniqlo

AS the new season approaches, it is time to refresh every one’s wardrobe with versatile, stylish and comfortable pieces that are perfect for any vacation. Uniqlo’s Summer Travel Essentials collection is designed to ensure every one travels effortlessly and in style.

Whether exploring cityscapes, lounging on the beach, going on nature adventures or enjoying a family road trip, Uniqlo has everyone covered with high-quality, breathable fabrics and trendy designs.

City walk

• Halter neck bra sleeveless top (RM99.90)

The perfect length allows for a compact style, whether worn tucked in or out and its versatile design coordinates well with any bottoms.

• AIRism cotton oversized striped crew neck half sleeve T-shirt (RM79.90)

The Uniqlo U collection is the realisation of a dedicated and skilled team of international designers led by artistic director Christophe Lemaire.

Beach vacation

• Premium linen long sleeve shirt (RM149.90)

Crafted from premium 100% European linen, this piece styles beautifully on its own or as an outer layer.

• Geared shorts (RM99.90)

Made from durable nylon ripstop material with a water-repellent finish (not permanent), these pants feature a convenient side pocket with a slide fastener. Includes an easy buckle belt and high-capacity storage pockets, making them perfect for everyday wear or outdoor adventures.