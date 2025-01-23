Make spending time with friends complementary with healthy living

Working out in a gym is great, but is not the only way to maintain your health and fitness.

NEW year, new healthier, fitter you. For those looking to stay active in 2025, there are plenty of ways by which you can blend fun, fitness and social connection. Picking up a new fitness activity does not have to be intimidating

or costly. With the right gear, you can dive into the action confidently. Thanks to online marketplaces, finding affordable and high-quality equipment for your chosen workout has never been simpler. Looking to adopt a new hobby, achieve your fitness goals and make new friends all at the same time? These trending activities will help you kick-start an active and fulfilling year:

Pickleball: Fast-growing sport for all ages Once considered a sport for seniors, pickleball has become

the unexpected star of Asia’s

fitness scene. Blending elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, this paddle sport is sweeping the younger generation off its feet. Southeast Asia has seen a growing appetite for pickleball, with more specialised courts sprouting up and players of all ages embracing the game. Even outside of competitive pickleball, word about the sport has spread rapidly after celebrities

such as Taylor Swift were spotted playing it.

Padel: Tennis’s cool, laid-back cousin Padel, a blend of tennis and squash, combines social interaction with competitive fun. Played as a doubles game, it fosters camaraderie among players. The game is expected to see significant growth in Southeast Asia, driven by a mix of expats and local communities eager to try something new. Originating in Mexico, padel has become a favourite among celebrities, including Formula 1 athletes Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris.

Frisbee: Fun for friends, family, pets Frisbee is soaring in popularity in Southeast Asia, celebrated for its inclusive, mixed-gender appeal. Whether a lively group outing with friends or a playful game with your dog, this versatile activity deftly combines fun, fitness and companionship. Pilates: Fitness through grace Looking for something a little more slow-paced? Pilates is renowned for its low-impact nature, making it suitable for people with joint pain or injuries. Despite its gentle approach, it delivers significant results in terms of enhancing strength, flexibility and posture.