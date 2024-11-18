It is a path well-trodden. A band releases an underground classic, stray from its roots seeking greener pastures, alienating fans that gave the outfit its big break in the first place.

Mull on Opeth’s grand moves since its debut and branching out into progressive territory with later releases. In Flames met with huge success moving on from its death metal roots, appealing to a more emo-crowd in the 2000s as it graduated from underground darlings to festival headliners.

Attempting to follow in those Scandinavian pioneers footsteps is Tribulation. Formed in Stockholm in 2005, the quartet quickly established themselves as worthy addition to the Swedish melodic death metal scene.

More gothic in approach, Tribulation’s early albums such as The Children of the Night and Down Below were a fine balancing act between tunefulness and crushing heaviness, a trait that the best of the Scandinavian bands seem to master.

The epic Where the Gloom Becomes Sound in 2021 marked a band that had matured and was now straining at the seams to break out from the confines of the genre.

The result can now be heard on Tribulation’s latest release - Sub Rosa In AEturnum. Released on Nov 1 on the Century Media imprint, the band goes all out with the clean singing element as it attempts to gain a wider following.

Does it work?

The gothic atmospherics are very much still in place, colouring proceedings with a dark, shade of melancholy. But does it move listeners to go ‘wow’?

It is solid but not quite mind-blowing.

It is quite telling that the two tracks that feature death metal like growls are the highlights on this album. Time & Vivid Ore absolutely rock but maybe it is just a natural response after the mid tempo middling of the other tracks.

The cod-David Bowie vocal stylings will surely lead to many a debate on fan forums, just as Opeth’s and In Flame’s attempts at a “cleaner” sound divided opinions.

Opener Tainted Skies and Reaping Song are solid but not spectacular but things pick up with Poison Pages, offering fans a glimpse of what is possible.

Perhaps a darker, more haunting sound is required to offset the band moving away from its death metal roots. Symphonic stylings would also be a welcome addition as the band seeks to enrich its sound and to let its songs truly soar.

Only time will tell if Tribulation made the right move. On the strength of this album, there is still some ways to go before it reaches In Flames’s breakout appeal.

In the meantime, listeners can judge for themselves by streaming the album online which is available on all major platforms. If convinced, vinyl copies were spotted at Varmt Stahl Records retailing at RM140.