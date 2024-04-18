Tropicana Alam takes centre stage with upcoming Flash Raya Concert

Artistes like Andi Bernadee, along with Syamel, Tuju and Masdo will also light up the stage, while P. Ramlee stilt walkers paying tribute to the legendary actor will be making walkabouts for photo opportunities. There will be fireworks and a live fireshow at the concert, where popular emcees Fizi Ali and Sherry Alhadad will host the evening at the Tropicana Alam Property Gallery from 5pm to 11pm.

A star-studded line-up featuring pop sensation Anuar Zain, Dayang Nurfaizah and Bunga will perform at Tropicana’s “ Ikatan Merentasi Generasi ” Flash Raya Concert 2024 at Tropicana Alam, Puncak Alam on April 27, 2024.

Tropicana marketing, sales, and business development managing director Ixora Ang said with its Raya theme “Ikatan Merentasi Generasi,“ it hopes to bring a positive impact to the community with an exciting lineup of performances, varieties of F&B, fun games, and activities.

“Headlining the concert will be Anuar Zain, bringing his brand of ballads and R&B tunes; and songstress Dayang Nurfaizah with her own set of pop hits alongside Andi Bernadee, the trendsetter for reggaeton tracks.

“The concert will be located in the latest Tropicana Alam township and guests can check out Avisa Residences, the modern two-storey terrace homes. All in all, we are looking forward to welcoming more than 5,000 attendees for this Flash Raya Concert,“ said Ang.

Check out the carnival game booths, electric maze, magical giant bubbles, reflect challenge, hanging bar challenge and the wild rodeo bull if you are up for a good sweat and to walk away with lasting memories.

Visitors may even get lucky to win prizes, ranging from a Sharp TV, Dyson vacuum, Apple iPad mini and Fujifilm Polaroid camera to a Nespresso machine, Samsung earbuds, Xiomi Band 8, an Ogawa pillow and lucrative giveaways in the “Mystery Lucky Draw.”

Parked drink trucks will be easily accessible throughout, while the pasar malam nearby will have an assortment of food and treats to keep concert attendees fueled up.

For free tickets, register here.